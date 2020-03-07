Disha Patani joins Tiger Shroff on the cast of Heropanti 2?

After the huge success of Malang (2019), Disha Patani has been offered several projects. She recently signed filmmaker Mohit Suri’s next directorial, Ek Villain 2, which is a sequel to his 2014 film, Ek Villain. The sequel also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and John Abraham in lead roles and Patani is paired opposite the latter in the movie.

The latest we hear that the gorgeous actress has added yet another interesting project to her resume. She may have missed out on starring opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Heropanti (2014) and Baaghi 3 (2020) but is making up for it by featuring alongside the action star in Heropanti 2. Yes, buzz is strong that Disha Patani has been locked to play the female lead in the sequel to Heropanti.

According to a source in the know, Disha Patani’s song in Baaghi 3 had a hidden motive. The source informs a publication, “She agreed to do the item song in Baaghi 3 in the hope she will get the full-fledged role opposite Tiger in Heropanti 2.” If she is indeed starring opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2, it will mark their second collaboration after Baaghi 2 (2018). An official announcement is highly awaited.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani will next be seen in superstar Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Dheva, the cop-drama is slated to roll into theatres on Eid 2020. Her next release after Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be Balaji Motion Pictures’ KTina, followed by Ek Villain 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. She is in talks for some other projects as well. However, nothing has been finalized yet.