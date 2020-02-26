Digital debut on the cards for Aamir Khan?

After Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshay Kumar, yet another leading Bollywood actor is going digital. News has it that Aamir Khan is finally making his digital debut. According to reports, the superstar will be taking a plunge into the webspace with an Amazon Prime Video Original.

“Aamir’s team of writers has conceptualised and developed the material. It was recently pitched to the heads of the streaming giant, who have been keen to collaborate with the superstar and looking for a project that is worthy of him. The show is a human-interest drama,” a source in the know informs a publication.

Last year, rumours were doing the rounds that the superstar was planning a webseries on the Mahabharat. When asked if the upcoming series would have any connection to Mahabharat, the source said, “No, this is a new series. Mahabharat is also in development, but that will happen at a later stage. For now, there are three well-rounded ideas that are being worked upon.”

Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. The period drama is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994), headlined by legendary actor Tom Hanks. Apart from Khan, the upcoming movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Laal Singh Chaddha reunites Aamir and Kareena after a long gap of eight years. The duo last worked together on supernatural thriller Talaash (2012), which was directed by Reema Kagti. Written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is being helmed by Advait Chandan who made his directorial debut with Secret Superstar in 2017. The movie is slated to roll into theatres on Christmas 2020.

