Website Logo
  • Monday, August 22, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Did Mike Tyson punch Vijay Deverakonda during a practice session for Liger? Deets inside!

After the release of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will commence work on yet another pan-India film, titled Jana Gana Mana.

Mike Tyson and Vijay Deverakonda

By: Mohnish Singh

Vijay Deverakonda, who is a popular name in India’s Telugu film industry, is going pan-India with Dharma Productions’ much-awaited film Liger. In addition to him, the upcoming film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role and the two have been leaving no stone unturned to promote the film ahead of its grand release on July 25.

During an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Deverakonda revealed that legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson, who plays a pivotal part in the film, punched him by mistake during a practice session for the film.

“I was scared when I saw his hands, his feet, and his neck. He accidentally punched me during practice, which gave me a migraine the rest of the day. Although I was not knocked unconscious, my body wanted to collapse,” the actor recalled.

Talking about his moments with the iconic boxer, Deverakonda said, “Although he was quite polite, I had been afraid earlier. I would like to think that we are close friends.”

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmee Kaur, Liger is directed by Jagannadh Puri. The film will see Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before avatar. Though Liger marks his first film in Bollywood, the actor is already quite popular in the Hindi-speaking belt of India thanks to the huge popularity of his films dubbed in Hindi.

Ananya Panday, who made her acting debut with Dharma Productions’ college-caper Student of the Year 2 in 2019, plays Deverakonda’s love interest in Liger. The film will mark her foray into Tollywood.

After the release of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will commence work on yet another pan-India film, titled Jana Gana Mana. The film, which was launched recently with much fanfare in Mumbai, will reunite the actor with Puri Jagannadh.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi’s action avatar in ‘Godfather’ takes internet by storm
Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar on recent films failing to impress audiences: ‘It’s my fault. I have to…
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda faces netizens’ ire as ‘#BoycottLigerMovie’ trends
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli’s RRR among Variety’s Oscars Best Film prediction
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Met Police apologises for racially stereotyping people of Turkish heritage
Working from home led to rise in porn addicts; people…
Milly Alcock reveals the names of two actresses she drew…
Sewage monitors on UK coastline ‘faulty or not installed’, reveals…
Did Mike Tyson punch Vijay Deverakonda during a practice session…
UK PM race: Team Sunak attack rival’s ‘magic money tree’…