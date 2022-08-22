Did Mike Tyson punch Vijay Deverakonda during a practice session for Liger? Deets inside!

Mike Tyson and Vijay Deverakonda

By: Mohnish Singh

Vijay Deverakonda, who is a popular name in India’s Telugu film industry, is going pan-India with Dharma Productions’ much-awaited film Liger. In addition to him, the upcoming film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role and the two have been leaving no stone unturned to promote the film ahead of its grand release on July 25.

During an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Deverakonda revealed that legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson, who plays a pivotal part in the film, punched him by mistake during a practice session for the film.

“I was scared when I saw his hands, his feet, and his neck. He accidentally punched me during practice, which gave me a migraine the rest of the day. Although I was not knocked unconscious, my body wanted to collapse,” the actor recalled.

Talking about his moments with the iconic boxer, Deverakonda said, “Although he was quite polite, I had been afraid earlier. I would like to think that we are close friends.”

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmee Kaur, Liger is directed by Jagannadh Puri. The film will see Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before avatar. Though Liger marks his first film in Bollywood, the actor is already quite popular in the Hindi-speaking belt of India thanks to the huge popularity of his films dubbed in Hindi.

Ananya Panday, who made her acting debut with Dharma Productions’ college-caper Student of the Year 2 in 2019, plays Deverakonda’s love interest in Liger. The film will mark her foray into Tollywood.

After the release of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will commence work on yet another pan-India film, titled Jana Gana Mana. The film, which was launched recently with much fanfare in Mumbai, will reunite the actor with Puri Jagannadh.

