Dhanush’s next with Karthick Naren starts rolling

Last seen in martial arts film Pattas (2020), Tamil star Dhanush currently has multiple projects on his platter, one of them being director Karthick Naren’s next. The untitled film went on shooting floors on Friday with a puja ceremony in Chennai. The team began production with a song shoot.

Composer GV Prakash took to Instagram to announce that the Dhanush-starrer has kick-started its shoot with a song. Several team members shared a series of pictures from the puja ceremony, which went viral on social media in no time.

The movie is being made under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. In addition to Dhanush, it also features Malavika Mohanan, Smruti Venkat, and Samuthirakani on its cast. Well-known Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta (2019) and then went on to star alongside Vijay in his much-anticipated upcoming Tamil film Master, signs her third Tamil film. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Dhanush and filmmaker Karthick Naren.







Dhanush, who has several projects at various stages of development, is currently waiting for the release of Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandiram. Made under the banner of Y Not Studios, the film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in prominent roles. Jagame Thandiram has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

On the completion of the film, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible, and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

Dhanush has also completed shooting for his portions in Bollywood filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s next Atrangi Re. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in significant roles.







