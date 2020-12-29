Dhanush wraps up his next Atrangi Re

By: Mohnish Singh







Dhanush, who boasts of several blockbusters on his resume, had been shooting for his Bollywood film Atrangi Re for a few months. The latest we hear that the award-winning actor has wrapped up the shoot for the much-awaited film.

Atrangi Re reunites Dhanush with well-known Hindi filmmaker Aanand L Rai after their 2013 blockbuster Raanjhanaa, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Apart from him, the forthcoming film also features Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan on its cast.

“Atrangi Re went on floors in Varanasi in March this year. However, the shoot had to be halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. After permissions were granted for film shoots to resume, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, and Sara Ali Khan started work on the film and flew down to Madurai in October to shoot for the film. And then, the team moved to Delhi for the third schedule in early December,” says a source close to the development.







While Dhanush has completed shooting for his portion in the film, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will finish their parts in March when the two come together for a seven-day-long schedule. “A while back, Dhanush took to social media to share a glimpse of him shooting against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal. Sara had also shared pictures and videos of Akshay dressed like a Mughal king. On Christmas, pictures of Dhanush celebrating the day with his director and Sara on the sets went viral,” adds the source.

In addition to Atrangi Re, Dhanush has several high-profile films in his hand, including the Russo brothers’ upcoming spy film, The Gray Man, which is reportedly set to be the most expensive Netflix original ever produced. The star-studded ensemble cast of the film also includes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters.











