Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Over 1,000 Indians deported from US since January'

This step by the US is a reflection of the ongoing stricter immigration controls globally

1,000 Indians deported from US since January,

More than hundred shackled Indian’s returned to India on US military flight in February

Getty Images
Lakshmi Prabha
By Lakshmi PrabhaMay 31, 2025
Lakshmi Prabha
See Full Bio

More than a thousand Indians have been sent back from the United States since January, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA confirmed that precisely 1,080 Indian nationals have been deported.

Approximately 62% of those deported returned on commercial flights, informed India’s spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The deportations follow US President Donald Trump’s campaign against undocumented migrants entering the country. He had previously stated that he believes India “will do what’s right” in the matter of deporting illegal migrants.

This move by the US reflects a global trend of increasingly strict immigration controls.

Over a hundred shackled Indians were repatriated on a US military flight in February alone.

“We have close cooperation between India and the United States on migration issues,” said Jaiswal during the ministry’s weekly briefing. He added that deported Indians are only accepted back after strict verification of their nationality.

It is estimated that around 18,000 Indian nationals have entered the US illegally.

The US Embassy in India has issued a warning that overstaying in the US—even by those who entered legally—could lead to deportation or a permanent ban.

Jaiswal also raised concerns about President Trump’s proposed revisions to student visa policies, which could affect Indian students planning to study in the US. However, the Indian government has assured that the welfare of Indian students remains its “utmost priority”.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the US is pausing the scheduling of new visa interviews for foreign students as it considers expanding the screening of their social media activity. Student visa appointments under the F, M and J categories will be temporarily halted by American embassies.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reiterated that all foreign nationals living in the US for over 30 days must register under the Alien Registration Act, a strict requirement enforced by an executive order signed by Trump.

“While we note that the issuance of a visa is a sovereign function, we hope that the applications of Indian students will be considered on merit, and that they will be able to join their academic programmes on time,” said Randhir Jaiswal. A total of 333,000 Indian students have travelled to the US for studies in 2023–24, constituting the largest share of the country’s international student population.

The Ministry of External Affairs has assured that it will closely monitor developments and continue to engage with US authorities to ensure the fair treatment of Indian nationals.

alien registration actdonald trumphomeland securityillegal migrantsimmigration controlsindian studentsindiansinternational student communityministry of foreign affairsstudent visa policiesundocumented migrantsunited statesdeportation

Related News

Natwest
Business

UK government sells final stake in NatWest, ending 17-year public ownership

Three Killed in Tragic Car Crash on M5 in Gloucestershire
UK

3 dead after car crash on M5 in Gloucestershire

UK Disposable Vape Ban Sparks Fire Safety Warnings Over Stockpiling
UK

UK disposable vapes ban sparks fire safety warnings over stockpiling

Miss World 2025 Hyderabad
Entertainment

Miss World 2025 grand finale to be held in Hyderabad with £800000 prize as Jacqueline Fernandez, Ishaan Khatter and Sonu Sood join the show

More For You

IndiGo

IndiGo, a USD 10 billion-revenue company, operates over 2,300 flights daily with a fleet of more than 430 aircraft. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

IndiGo to launch direct flights to London, Athens, and 8 other international cities

INDIGO will begin direct flights to 10 international destinations, including London and Athens, in the current financial year, CEO Pieter Elbers said on Friday.

Other destinations include Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Manchester (the UK), Copenhagen (Denmark), Siem Reap (Cambodia) and four cities in Central Asia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-Getty

'It was getting very bad. It was getting very nasty. They are both nuclear powers,' Trump said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump says he’s proud trade deal stopped nuclear war between India and Pakistan

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has said that the “deal” he is most proud of is his effort to stop a “potentially a nuclear war” between India and Pakistan through trade instead of through “bullets.”

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he told India and Pakistan that the US would stop trade with both countries if they did not stop the conflict.

Keep ReadingShow less
Randhir Jaiswal

India's External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said trade or tariffs were not discussed in any conversations between Indian and US leaders during the clashes with Pakistan.

India rejects US claim that trade offer ended clashes with Pakistan

INDIA on Thursday said trade did not come up at all in discussions between Indian and American leaders during its military clashes with Pakistan, rejecting Washington’s claim that its offer of trade halted the confrontation.

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick told a New York court that India and Pakistan reached a “tenuous ceasefire” after president Donald Trump offered both nations trading access with the US to avoid a “full-scale war.”

Keep ReadingShow less
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Pakistan's chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said the two militaries had started reducing troop numbers. (Photo: Reuters)

Border troop reduction near, Pakistani general says amid India tensions

PAKISTAN and India are close to reducing troop levels along their border to those before the latest conflict began earlier this month, a senior Pakistani military official told Reuters on Friday. He cautioned, however, that the recent fighting had raised the risk of escalation in the future.

Both sides used fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery in four days of clashes before a ceasefire was announced.

Keep ReadingShow less
War elevates Pakistan army’s public standing

A billboard featuring General Syed Asim Munir , Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf , and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, along a road in Peshawar

War elevates Pakistan army’s public standing

POPULAR support has surged for Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir, the most powerful man in the country, after the worst conflict in decades with India, shattering criticism of interference in politics and harshly cracking down on opponents.

A grateful government gave him a rare promotion last week to field marshal “in recognition of the strategic brilliance and courageous leadership that ensured national security and decisively defeated the enemy”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc