Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Trump orders halt on student visa processing

A cable signed by US secretary of state Marco Rubio instructs embassies and consulates to halt “any additional student or exchange visa... appointment capacity until further guidance is issued.”

US-university-protest-Gaza-Getty

The suspension comes after earlier moves by the White House to revoke visas and deport some foreign students who joined protests against the war in Gaza.

getty images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 28, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

The US State Department suspended processing of student visas on Tuesday, as president Donald Trump’s administration sought tighter control over universities by cutting funding and restricting international enrollment.

The suspension comes after earlier moves by the White House to revoke visas and deport some foreign students who joined protests against the war in Gaza.

A cable signed by secretary of state Marco Rubio and seen by AFP instructs embassies and consulates to halt “any additional student or exchange visa... appointment capacity until further guidance is issued.”

The cable said the government would step up checks of the social media profiles of international applicants to US universities.

The New York Times reported that the suspension of interviews with visa applicants was temporary.

Rubio had earlier rescinded hundreds of visas, and the administration has taken steps to stop Harvard University from admitting non-American students.

Japan and Hong Kong have both asked their universities to take in foreign students affected by the US decision.

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday that Beijing called on Washington to “safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of international students, including those from China.”

Many Chinese students attend US universities, which are widely seen in China as important centres of learning.

Protests at Harvard

The suspension of visa processing coincided with protests by Harvard students on Tuesday. The protests followed an announcement by the government to cancel all remaining financial contracts with the university.

A judge has issued a restraining order ahead of a hearing set for Thursday, the same day as Harvard’s commencement graduation ceremony in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The White House has said it wants to direct public funds to vocational schools.

“The president is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools and programs and state schools where they are promoting American values, but most importantly, educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy and our society,” Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News Tuesday evening. “We need more of those in our country, and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University.”

Tuesday’s protest took place as news helicopters flew overhead and graduating students and their families gathered at a reception in Harvard Square.

“All my international friends and peers and professors and researchers are at risk and (are) threatened with being deported -- or their option is to transfer” to another university, said Alice Goyer, who joined the protest in a black academic gown.

A British student graduating this week, who gave his name only as Jack, said the Trump administration’s policies would make US universities less appealing to international students.

“I don’t know if I’d pursue a PhD here, six years is a long time,” he said.

Harvard has launched legal challenges to Trump’s measures, which legal experts expect to be overturned by the courts.

Separately, alumni plan to file a lawsuit against Trump on June 9, filmmaker Anurima Bhargava told a virtual meeting held by Crimson Courage, a grassroots alumni group raising funds for the legal challenge.

‘American values’

The government announced Tuesday that the contract cuts with Harvard would be worth an estimated $100 million, cutting business ties with the country’s oldest university.

Trump has accused universities of having a liberal bias and has singled out Harvard. In recent weeks, federal grants to Harvard have been frozen and federal contracts worth millions of dollars have been cancelled.

The university has sued to stop the revocation of its right to sponsor foreign students, who make up 27 per cent of its student body, and to reverse the loss of federal funding.

A legal expert said Harvard could add the latest contract cuts to its existing lawsuit.

“The case is so strong that the court system is not going to step to the side and allow this... to go forward,” said Ray Brescia, a professor at Albany Law School.

He said the courts would likely overturn Trump’s measures if they were appealed.

On Monday, Trump said he would continue to fight the university’s challenges, claiming that foreign students at Harvard included “radicalised lunatics, troublemakers.”

(With inputs from agencies)

donald trumpfederal funding cuts.foreign student deportationharvardinternational studentsmarco rubioprotestsstudent visastrumpus state departmentus universitiesvisa suspensionvocational schoolswhite househarvard universitystudent visas suspensionsus student visas

Related News

Asean All-Stars
Football

Manchester United lose to ASEAN All-Stars during post-season Asian tour

King Charles III
UK

King Charles III delivers historic throne speech in Canada amid shifting US relations

Sony FX2
Business

Sony FX2 unveiled with 7K video, tilting   and enhanced photo features

5 Revelations Behind Miss England’s Shocking Exit from Miss World 2025
Entertainment

Miss England quits Miss World 2025: 5 revelations shaking the pageant in India

More For You

Liverpool-parade-crash-Reuters

The incident in Liverpool city centre on Monday was believed to be isolated and not terrorism-related, according to police.

Police granted more time to question Liverpool parade crash suspect

POLICE have been given extra time to question a 53-year-old man arrested after a car crashed into a crowd of soccer fans during a parade in Liverpool, injuring dozens.

"The investigation team have today been granted further time to continue questioning him in police custody, which will remain in place until tomorrow," Merseyside Police said on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Death toll rises to 10 as deadly storms ravage Pakistan

Pakistani policemen look on as workers remove a fallen railway tower after a storm in Multan on May 28, 2025. (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Death toll rises to 10 as deadly storms ravage Pakistan

AT LEAST ten people have been killed and 43 others injured as violent storms unleashed flash floods and destructive winds across Pakistan's central and northern regions, officials confirmed on Wednesday (28).

The latest fatalities occurred in Pakistani Kashmir, where four women and one man lost their lives, while three people died in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Two additional deaths were reported in Punjab province, according to the state disaster management authority.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-business-district-Getty
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

UK growth forecast lifted to 1.2 per cent by IMF for 2025

THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND (IMF) on Tuesday raised its UK growth forecast for 2025 to 1.2 per cent from 1.1 per cent estimated last month, citing strong business investment in the first quarter of this year.

The IMF said growth would be supported by “very strong” performance in the first three months of the year, with better-than-expected business investment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Liverpool-car-crash

Emergency services at the scene after multiple people were hit by a car during the Liverpool FC's victory parade on May 26. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Why Merseyside Police shared Liverpool crash suspect’s ethnicity early

MERSEYSIDE POLICE RELEASED details about the ethnicity of the Liverpool crash suspect on Monday night to stop speculation online. After a car drove into crowds during the Liverpool FC victory parade, police said they had arrested a "53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area".

The force shared these details, including age, nationality and ethnicity, at 19:53 BST. The reason why the ethnicity was released so quickly was to counter speculation that the crash was an Islamist terrorist attack or linked to migrants.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Unveils £3B Training Push to Curb Migrant Worker Dependence

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said boosting indigenous workforce, and controlling migration are his two goals

Getty Images

UK to invest  £3 billion in local training to reduce dependence on migrant workers

A record £3 billion will be invested by Britain to enhance training opportunities for local workers and reduce reliance on migrant labour, the government announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that strengthening the domestic workforce and controlling migration are his twin priorities.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc