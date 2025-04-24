Skip to content
Trump signs orders targeting university diversity policies and accreditation

One order directs the federal government to enforce existing laws requiring universities to disclose large foreign gifts. Another addresses accreditation, which Trump has described as a “secret weapon.”

Donald Trump

Trump also announced an initiative on historically black colleges and universities and signed orders on AI education and workforce development.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 24, 2025
Vivek Mishra

DONALD TRUMP signed a set of executive orders on Wednesday aimed at US universities, focusing on foreign donations, college accreditation, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

One order directs the federal government to enforce existing laws requiring universities to disclose large foreign gifts. Another addresses accreditation, which Trump has described as a “secret weapon.”

Reading the orders aloud, White House staff secretary Will Scharf said accrediting bodies have promoted “woke ideology” over merit.

Education secretary Linda McMahon said, “We should be looking at those who have real merit to get in, and we have to look harder at those universities that aren’t enforcing that.”

The administration has taken actions since 2017 to reshape higher education, including threats to funding, bans on diversity programmes, and detaining international students.

More than 150 university presidents signed a statement this week criticising what they called “unprecedented government overreach.”

Harvard University, named by Scharf, has sued the government over potential funding cuts, The Guardian reported.

A White House statement said the new orders allow federal action against accreditors for poor performance or civil rights violations.

Trump also announced an initiative on historically black colleges and universities and signed orders on AI education and workforce development.

Judges block Trump administration from deporting Indian student

Krish Lal Isserdasani was just weeks away from completing his degree. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Judges block Trump administration from deporting Indian student

A FEDERAL judge has temporarily blocked the Donald Trump administration from deporting a 21-year-old Indian undergraduate student whose visa was suddenly cancelled.

Krish Lal Isserdasani, who has been studying computer engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2021, was just weeks away from completing his degree when he discovered his student visa had been terminated without warning.

Ballerina Ksenia Karelina

Ballerina Ksenia Karelina

YouTube/ CNN

Ballerina Ksenia Karelina released in US-Russia swap after Ukraine donation arrest

Ksenia Karelina, a US-Russian citizen and amateur ballerina, has been released from a Russian prison as part of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia. Karelina was jailed last year after making a donation to a charity supporting Ukraine.

The 34-year-old had been sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of treason after Russian authorities discovered she had donated $51.80 (£40) to Razom, a US-based charity providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The donation was made on the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Cabot Creamery Butter

FDA has classified the situation as a Class III recall

iStock

Cabot Creamery Butter recalled in 7 states over contamination concerns

Shoppers are being urged to check their fridges after a major butter brand announced a recall due to concerns over possible contamination.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, alongside Agri-Mark Inc. — the parent company of Cabot Creamery — issued a voluntary recall of the company’s butter. Tests revealed elevated levels of coliform bacteria, which is commonly associated with faecal contamination.

Did Obama Really Weaken the Democratic Party? A New Book Reveals

Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House offers a detailed narrative

Getty

New book claims Obama ‘destroyed’ Democratic Party during and after presidency

A newly published political book has revealed fresh details about former President Barack Obama's complicated relationship with the Democratic Party, portraying him as a figure who weakened the party’s infrastructure during and after his time in office.

The book, Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, authored by political journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, claims that Obama was never a strong loyalist to the Democratic Party. According to the authors, rather than relying on the traditional Democratic Party structure, Obama built his political base by fostering a network of Black professionals to support his campaigns, differentiating him from figures such as former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and current President Joe Biden.

US officials arrive in India for key trade talks ahead of tariff deadline

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump

US officials arrive in India for key trade talks ahead of tariff deadline

US OFFICIALS arrived in India on Tuesday (25) to hammer out a trade deal just days before president Donald Trump’s tit-for-tat tariffs begin across the globe, including against the world’s most populous nation.

Assistant US trade representative Brendan Lynch will lead meetings with Indian officials as part of ongoing bilateral trade talks.

