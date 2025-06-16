Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Minnesota lawmaker’s suspected killer arrested after massive two-day manhunt

The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter

Minnesota Lawmaker’s Murder Suspect Caught After Two-Day Chase

Boelter was captured in Sibley County

Reuters
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 16, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

US law enforcement officials in Minnesota caught the suspected killer of a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband on Sunday, authorities said, ending a two-day manhunt.

The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, allegedly disguised himself as a police officer, then shot and killed Democratic state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their home early Saturday.

Boelter was captured in Sibley County, a rural area where the murders had occurred about an hour southwest of Minneapolis, police and state officials said.

"After (a) two-day manhunt, two sleepless nights, law enforcement have apprehended Vance Boelter," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told a late-night news conference.

Police described the search as the "largest manhunt in (the state's) history", with 20 SWAT teams and several agencies working to find him.

Jeremy Geiger, assistant chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, told reporters that Boelter had been "taken into custody without the use of force."

Before the murders, Boelter also allegedly attacked two others nearby -- Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who survived and were treated for serious injuries, authorities said.

"The latest news is Senator Hoffman came out of his final surgery and is moving toward recovery," Walz told reporters.

Hoffman was shot nine times and Yvette eight times, according to US Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Political motive suspected in targeted killings

A notebook containing the names of other lawmakers and potential targets was found inside a car left by Boelter at the Hortmans' home, which Drew Evans, head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said earlier Sunday was not a "traditional manifesto."

"I am concerned about all our political leaders, political organizations," Klobuchar said Sunday.

"It was politically motivated, and there clearly was some throughline with abortion because of the groups that were on the list, and other things that I've heard were in this manifesto. So that was one of his motivations."

As speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2019 to January 2025, Hortman was committed to legislation that protected reproductive rights in the state, local media reported.

Leaders warn violence must not become the norm

The United States is bitterly divided politically as President Donald Trump embarks on his second term, implementing hardline policies and routinely insulting his opponents. Political violence has become more common.

Trump himself survived an assassination attempt last year, with a second attempt foiled by law enforcement.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's home was set on fire this year.

An assailant with a hammer attacked the husband of then-US House speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2022.

"(This is) a moment in this country where we watch violence erupt," Walz said after the arrest.

"This cannot be the norm. It cannot be the way that we deal with our political differences."

US Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who was attacked by a neighbor in 2017, told NBC that "nothing brings us together more than... mourning for somebody else who's in political life, Republican or Democrats."

The shootings came on the day a dramatic split screen showed a country divided: hundreds of thousands of protesters across the United States took to the streets to rally against Trump as the president presided over a military parade in Washington -- a rare spectacle criticized as seeking to glorify him.

Trump has condemned the attacks in Minnesota on the lawmakers and their spouses.

The president was asked in a Sunday interview with ABC News if he planned to call Walz, who was Kamala Harris's running mate in the election Trump won last year.

"Well, it's a terrible thing. I think he's a terrible governor. I think he's a grossly incompetent person," Trump said.

"But I may, I may call him, I may call other people too."

bur/dw/des/abs/dhw

© Agence France-Presse

democraticarrestedminnesota lawmakerminnesota lawmaker killingmelissa hortman

Related News

Arun Srinivas
Business

Arun Srinivas steps up as Meta’s Managing Director for India

Al Pacino greets Pope Leo XIV during their private meeting
Entertainment

Al Pacino meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican in historic first for Hollywood and the Catholic Church

Historic UK-Uganda Rugby Tour launched at London fundraiser
Sports

Historic UK-Uganda Rugby Tour launched at London fundraiser

Mahesh Liloriya

More For You

Rivals in Washington: India, Pakistan push competing narratives

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Rivals in Washington: India, Pakistan push competing narratives

INDIA and Pakistan both dispatched top parliamentarians to press their cases in the UK and US, where president Donald Trump showed eagerness for diplomacy between them.

After crisscrossing the world, the delegations were last week at the same time in Washington, which said it played a mediatory role in a ceasefire after four days of fighting between India and Pakistan in May.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

India, US talks edge towards interim trade deal: Report

INDIAN and US negotiators reported progress after four days of closed-door meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday, focusing on market access for industrial and some agricultural goods, tariff cuts and non-tariff barriers, according to Indian government sources.

"The negotiations held with the US side were productive and helped in making progress towards crafting a mutually beneficial and balanced agreement including through achievement of early wins," one of the sources said to Reuters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Los Angeles

Several cars burn on North Los Angeles street during clashes between protesters and police on June 8, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, California, US. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Protests intensify in Los Angeles amid immigration raids, troop deployment

PROTESTERS set fire to vehicles and clashed with police in Los Angeles on Sunday after President Donald Trump sent National Guard troops to the city. Officers kept crowds away from the troops, who had been deployed as unrest entered a third day.

The protests were triggered by recent immigration raids carried out by federal officials, which have led to the arrest of dozens of people identified by authorities as undocumented migrants and gang members.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald-Trump-Getty

Trump said the decision followed a makeshift flamethrower attack on a Jewish protest in Boulder, Colorado, which investigators blamed on a man they say was in the country illegally. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump signs new travel ban covering 12 countries

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has signed a proclamation that bars citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States from Monday, reviving a policy used in his first term.

Trump said the decision followed a makeshift flamethrower attack on a Jewish protest in Boulder, Colorado, which investigators blamed on a man they say was in the country illegally.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chinese scientist areested by us for smuggling fungus

The arrest also comes amid a fragile pause in the ongoing US-China trade war

Telegraph

US arrests Chinese scientist for smuggling fungus labelled ‘agroterror weapon’

A Chinese scientist working at a top US university has been arrested over allegations of smuggling a dangerous crop-destroying fungus into the United States. The pathogen, classified as a potential agroterrorism weapon, poses risks not only to crops but also to human and animal health.

Scientist pair accused of conspiracy

Yunqing Jian, 33, a researcher at the University of Michigan, was arrested and charged with conspiracy, smuggling, visa fraud and making false statements. Her partner, Zunyong Liu, 34, who previously worked at a university in China, is also accused in the case. US authorities allege that the pair conspired to bring Fusarium graminearum—a fungus responsible for billions in global agricultural losses—into the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc