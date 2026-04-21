Supreme PLC secures major UK licensing deal with Carabao

TYPHOO and Slim Fast owners, Supreme PLC, a Manchester-based consumer goods powerhouse, has signed a landmark UK licensing agreement with Carabao, one of the world’s leading energy drink providers.

The deal will see Supreme manufacture and distribute the energy drink brand’s products across Britain, strengthening Supreme’s position in the fast-growing functional beverages sector.

Under the agreement, Supreme will take responsibility for producing and supplying Carabao’s range of energy and isotonic drinks to the UK, marking a significant step forward in Supreme’s expansion, and long-term growth strategy.

Supreme distributes products for a range of third party FMCG and consumer goods brands across drinks, wellness, and vaping.

Against this backdrop, Supreme expects to report a 15 per cent increase in revenues to approximately £265 million for the year ended March 2026, alongside adjusted EBITDA of around £40.6m, significantly ahead of market consensus expectations of £37m.

Supreme has also continued investment in its growth strategy, deploying £12.4m on strategic acquisitions and a further £5m to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, underpinning its expanding operational footprint and long-term development plans.



Carabao will sit within Supreme PLC’s Drinks & Wellness division, which includes a portfolio of major consumer brands such as Typhoo Tea, Perfectly Clear flavoured water and SlimFast.

This new partnership reflects Supreme’s strategy to expand its footprint in the soft drinks and wellness sector and capitalise on the high growth opportunity. Founded in Thailand in 2002, Carabao has become a globally recognised name in the energy drinks sector and is now sold worldwide.

The brand has also built a strong global identity through its long-standing association with football. The brand already has a presence in major UK supermarkets including Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s, and Supreme will be dealing directly with retailers.

Supreme believes the new partnership will help expand that reach further, bringing Carabao drinks to more shelves and fridges nationwide.



Supreme chief executive Sandy Chadha said: “Carabao is a fantastic brand with strong heritage, high consumer awareness and a clear identity in the energy drinks category. This partnership sits firmly within Supreme’s strengths. Our manufacturing capability, innovation expertise and distribution network give us the platform to build on Carabao’s existing presence and drive further growth in the UK market.

“We see a real opportunity to expand the brand’s reach, develop new products and ensure that more consumers can find Carabao on shelves across the country.”

The energy drinks category continues to grow as consumers increasingly look for functional beverages that support busy and active lifestyles. By combining Carabao’s brand recognition with Supreme’s manufacturing capability and retail relationships, the companies aim to strengthen the brand’s position in the UK market.

Romtham Sathientham, managing director, Carabao Group, also said: “As part of our ongoing strategy to strengthen the Carabao brand in the UK, we are pleased to appoint Supreme Imports Limited as our official distribution partner.

"Their strong local expertise and established network make them ideally positioned to support our customers. We remain fully committed to the UK and look forward to this next phase of growth with confidence.”

Carabao drinks will be produced at Supreme’s soft drinks manufacturing facility, with the group also responsible for product innovation and distribution across its national retail network.

Supreme operates a vertically integrated model spanning product development, manufacturing and distribution, supplying products to tens of thousands of retail outlets across the UK.

The agreement is expected to support further expansion of the Carabao brand in the UK, creating opportunities for retailers to benefit from increased availability, new product launches and stronger category support within the fast-growing energy and functional drinks sector.