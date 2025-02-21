Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Trump calls potential Tesla factory in India ‘very unfair’ to US

Donald Trump tesla

Trump made the comments as he pushed for higher tariffs on imports. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 21, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

Former US president Donald Trump has said it would be unfair to the US if Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, built a factory in India to bypass the country's tariffs.

Trump made the comments as he pushed for higher tariffs on imports.

Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump said he discussed the issue with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at the White House on 13 February. The same day, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on imports.

Trump claimed India imposes the highest tariffs in the world, making it difficult to sell American cars there. "Every country in the world takes advantage of us, and they do it with tariffs... It is impossible to sell a car, practically, in, as an example, India," he said.

"If he (Musk) built the factory in India, that's okay, but that's unfair to us. It's very unfair," Trump added.

Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency, was also present in the interview.

Recently, Tesla opened job postings for positions in India, including business operations analyst and customer support specialist.

The roles are listed for the ‘Mumbai Suburban’ area, signalling a possible entry into the Indian market.

During the interview, Trump reiterated his discussion with Modi on tariffs. "I told prime minister Modi… Here's what you do. We are going to… be very fair with you," he said.

When asked about India's tariffs on auto imports, Trump claimed they were “much, much higher” than 36 per cent. Musk added, "It's 100 per cent on — auto imports are 100 per cent."

Trump said he proposed a reciprocal tariff policy: “Whatever you charge, I'm charging.” He added that Modi disagreed, saying, “No, no, I don’t like that.”

Musk responded, "It seems fair."

(With inputs from PTI)

donald trumpelon musknarendra modireciprocal tariff policyreciprocal tariffstesla factorywhite houseauto importsteslatesla india

Related News

Coca-Cola-Pakistan-Reuters
Cricket

Coca-Cola uses tape-ball cricket to compete with Pepsi in Pakistan

sean diddy
Entertainment

Diddy’s lawyer quits abruptly: Shocking exit sparks speculation ahead of trial

sourav ganguly biopic
Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic : Here’s what we know!

india-pakistan-bcci-getty
Editorial

India, Pakistan set for high-stakes Champions Trophy encounter

More For You

International Finance Corporation chief Makhtar Diop

International Finance Corporation chief Makhtar Diop

Getty Images

World Bank arm plans £1.5bn annual investment to boost Pakistan’s infrastructure

THE World Bank’s private investment arm is increasing equity investments and eyeing large-scale infrastructure financing in Pakistan, in an investment plan that could unlock $2 billion (£1.5bn) annually over a decade, the institution’s chief told Reuters last Friday (14).

International Finance Corporation chief Makhtar Diop’s maiden visit to Pakistan follows the World Bank’s plans to allocate up to $20bn (£15.8bn) for Pakistan under a Country Partnership Framework announced in January, with the IFC also slotted to invest the same amount.

Keep ReadingShow less
qatar-india

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said he had a 'very productive meeting' with the Qatari emir, who was in India for a two-day visit. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Qatar to invest £7.94 billion in India across key sectors

QATAR has committed to investing £7.94 billion in India across multiple sectors, according to a joint statement issued by both nations on Tuesday.

The announcement followed the visit of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to New Delhi.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesla-Reuters

Tesla has been exploring business opportunities in India, with reports last year indicating the company was looking at locations for factories and showrooms. (Photo: Reuters)

Tesla starts hiring in India after Musk-Modi meeting

TESLA has started hiring in India, with job postings appearing days after Elon Musk met prime minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

The electric vehicle maker has listed more than a dozen job openings on its website, including positions in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mira Murati

Murati, a longtime executive at OpenAI, has recruited a significant number of former colleagues. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati launches AI startup Thinking Machines Lab

FORMER OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati has launched an AI startup, Thinking Machines Lab, bringing together a team of about 30 researchers and engineers from OpenAI, Meta, and Mistral.

The startup aims to develop AI systems that incorporate human values and have a broader range of applications than existing models, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Inflation rises

The Consumer Prices Index increased to 3.0 per cent in January from 2.5 per cent in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). (Representational image: Getty)

Getty Images

Inflation rises to 3 per cent in January, higher than expected

THE UK's annual inflation rate rose more than expected in January, official data showed on Wednesday, putting additional pressure on the Labour government as it deals with slow economic growth.

The Consumer Prices Index increased to 3.0 per cent in January from 2.5 per cent in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc