Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tesla resumes search for New Delhi showroom in talks with DLF: Report

The move signals a potential shift in Tesla's approach to entering the Indian market after earlier putting investment plans on hold.

Tesla

Tesla had paused its search for a showroom in India earlier this year but is now reportedly in preliminary discussions with DLF. (Photo: Reuters)

Tesla had paused its search for a showroom in India earlier this year but is now reportedly in preliminary discussions with DLF. (Photo: Reuters)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 12, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

ELON MUSK’s Tesla has restarted its search for showroom space in New Delhi, according to two sources cited by Reuters.

The move signals a potential shift in Tesla's approach to entering the Indian market after earlier putting investment plans on hold.

In April, Musk was scheduled to meet Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and possibly announce a £1.57–£2.36 billion investment in the country. However, the visit was cancelled after Tesla decided to lay off 10 per cent of its workforce amid declining sales.

Tesla had paused its search for a showroom in India earlier this year but is now reportedly in preliminary discussions with DLF, one of India’s largest property developers, to secure space in the capital region, the sources said to Reuters.

A third source noted that while Tesla is exploring options with DLF, the discussions are not yet final, and the company is also in talks with other property developers.

One source stated that Tesla is seeking 3,000 to 5,000 square feet to set up a consumer experience centre and an additional larger space for delivery and service operations. Locations being evaluated include DLF’s Avenue Mall in South Delhi and the Cyber Hub complex in Gurugram.

Another source added that Tesla is eyeing an 8,000 square feet space in the Avenue Mall, which also houses outlets of brands like Uniqlo, Mango, and Marks & Spencer.

The search remains "exploratory," and no final decisions have been made, according to the first source.

It is unclear whether Tesla plans to import cars at India’s high tax rate of up to 100 per cent or take advantage of a new policy allowing imports at a reduced rate of 15 per cent for certain electric vehicles.

India’s government is seeking to attract automakers like Tesla, Hyundai, and Toyota by relaxing provisions in its EV policy. The country’s electric vehicle market currently accounts for 2 per cent of total car sales but is targeting a 30 per cent share by 2030.

Meanwhile, Musk’s satellite venture, Starlink, is also exploring entry into India after resolving a regulatory dispute over spectrum allocation with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group.

(With inputs from Reuters)

electric vehicleselon musknarendra moditesla

Related News

Naz Shah
News

Asian MPs on assisted dying bill committee

Tamil migrants
News

Tamil migrants brought to UK after years in Chagos camp

sanjay-shah-danish-tax-fraud
Business

Trader Sanjay Shah jailed for fraud

More For You

FCA warns against regulatory 'race to bottom' in growth push
Nikhil Rathi
TOLGA AKMEN

FCA warns against regulatory 'race to bottom' in growth push

FINANCIAL REGULATOR has cautioned against compromising regulatory standards while attempting to boost economic growth, revealing the delicate balancing act facing Britain's financial oversight.

In a frank discussion with MPs, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) leadership highlighted the challenges of their expanded mandate to promote business competitiveness alongside consumer protection, reported the Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sanjay Bhandari's extradition appeal opens in London
Sanjay Bhandari

Sanjay Bhandari's extradition appeal opens in London

SANJAY BHANDARI, a consultant in the defence sector wanted in India on alleged tax evasion and money-laundering charges, began an appeal in the High Court in London against his extradition order.

The 62-year-old businessman had won permission to appeal against a November 2022 Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruling clearing his extradition earlier this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rupert Murdoch looks on as he walks on the day of the hearing on the contentious matter of succession of Rupert Murdoch's global television and publishing empire, in Reno, Nevada, US, September 23, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)
Rupert Murdoch looks on as he walks on the day of the hearing on the contentious matter of succession of Rupert Murdoch's global television and publishing empire, in Reno, Nevada, US, September 23, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Murdoch's bid to secure eldest son's control of media empire fails

RUPERT MURDOCH’s attempt to secure control of his media empire for his eldest son, Lachlan, has reportedly failed, according to a US news report on Monday.

The Murdoch family, which oversees influential outlets like Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and various British and Australian media organisations, has often been compared to the fictional dynasty in the TV series Succession. Like the show, real-life disputes within the Murdoch family have centred on control of the business after Rupert Murdoch’s death.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamlesh Pattni faces UK sanctions for illicit gold trade
Pattni stands accused of central involvement in the infamous Goldenberg scandal. (Representational image: iStock)

Kamlesh Pattni faces UK sanctions for illicit gold trade

THE UK and US have imposed financial sanctions on Kamlesh Pattni, a British-Kenyan businessman with a controversial financial history. The punitive measures target Pattni and four of his close family members, including his wife and brother-in-law, reported the BBC.

The sanctions, announced by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, will result in the immediate freezing of assets, representing a significant intervention in what officials describe as a complex network of illicit gold trading spanning multiple African nations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sanjay Malhotra speaks during the 67th Foundation Day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in New Delhi on December 4, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)
Sanjay Malhotra speaks during the 67th Foundation Day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in New Delhi on December 4, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

India appoints Sanjay Malhotra as new central bank governor

INDIA has appointed Sanjay Malhotra, a senior finance ministry bureaucrat, as the new governor of its central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The announcement was made on Monday, a day before the term of outgoing governor Shaktikanta Das was set to expire.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications