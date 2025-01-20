Skip to content
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US president, promises ‘golden age’

Trump-US-Getty

Trump vowed to address what he described as years of betrayal and decline in the United States. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJan 20, 2025
DONALD TRUMP was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, marking the start of a historic second term.

In his inaugural address, Trump declared the beginning of a "golden age" for America while sharply criticising what he described as a "broken" society that he vowed to restore.

“The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world,” Trump said in an indoor ceremony at the US Capitol, citing chilly weather as the reason for the venue change.

Trump vowed to address what he described as years of betrayal and decline in the United States. He pledged to prioritise a crackdown on illegal immigration and positioned himself as a leader chosen by God to rescue the nation.

"First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border," Trump said. "All illegal entry will be immediately halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came."

Trump, 78, was sworn in by chief justice John Roberts. Vice president JD Vance was sworn in just before Trump, marking Trump’s return to office as the first US president to serve a second term after losing the White House.

Trump’s speech touched on themes similar to his 2017 inaugural address, when he spoke of "American carnage."

He highlighted plans to sign several executive actions in his first hours as president, focusing on border security and immigration, including a resumption of the policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their US court dates and an end to birthright citizenship for US-born children of parents without legal status.

In a reference to the challenges he faced, Trump said, "The journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you," noting an assassination attempt in July. "I was saved by God to make America great again."

Outgoing president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris attended the ceremony, along with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, and Bill Clinton.

Biden, in one of his last acts, pardoned individuals Trump had targeted, including Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney, and General Mark Milley.

Trump later arrived at the White House, greeted by Biden, who said, "Welcome home."

Trump's inauguration took place under heavy security following an election campaign marked by increased political violence.

He is set to restore the federal death penalty, end diversity initiatives in the federal government, and pursue changes to trade policies. However, legal challenges are expected for some of these actions.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai all had prime seats in the Capitol alongside Trump's family and cabinet members.

Musk, who bankrolled Trump's election campaign to the tune of a quarter of a billion dollars and promotes far-right policies on the X social network, will lead a cost-cutting drive in the new administration.

Unusually for an inauguration where foreign leaders are normally not invited, Argentina's hard-right president Javier Milei attended, along with Italy's far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

From promising sweeping tariffs, to making territorial threats to Greenland and Panama, and calling US aid for Ukraine into question, Trump looks set to rattle the global order once again.

Russian president Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump ahead of the inauguration and said he was open to talks on the Ukraine conflict, adding he hoped any settlement would ensure "lasting peace."

(With inputs from agencies)

More For You

India-Kho-Kho-World-Cup

India men’s and women’s teams win Kho Kho World Cup

THE INDIAN men’s kho kho team secured the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title by defeating Nepal 54-36 in the final on Sunday.

The victory came shortly after the Indian women’s team also emerged victorious in their final, beating Nepal with a commanding scoreline of 78-40.

Keep ReadingShow less
Southport-stabbing-Getty

The victims, Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, were killed in one of the country’s deadliest mass stabbings in recent years. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trial of teen accused in Southport stabbings set to begin

THE TRIAL of an 18-year-old accused of killing three young girls in a stabbing spree that sparked widespread riots in the country is scheduled to begin today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Axel Rudakubana is charged with murdering three children during an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England, on 29 July 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
saif-ali-khan-reuters

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery and has since been discharged from hospital, with doctors confirming he is out of danger. (Photo: Reuters)

Suspected Bangladeshi held for stabbing Saif Ali Khan

A MAN believed to be a Bangladeshi national was arrested on Sunday in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said.

The attack on Khan occurred on Thursday during an attempted burglary at his home, leaving the actor with stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands.

Keep ReadingShow less
driving-licence-iStock

Physical licences will continue to be issued, but the voluntary digital option aims to enhance convenience and security. (Representational image: iStock)

Government to introduce digital driving licences via smartphone app

THE GOVERNMENT is preparing to introduce digital driving licences as part of efforts to modernise public services.

Accessible through a new government smartphone app, these digital licences could be used for tasks such as purchasing alcohol, voting, or boarding domestic flights.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eight men jailed for child sexual abuse in Keighley

All the charges relate to offending which happened in the Keighley area between 1996 and 1999. (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

Eight men jailed for child sexual abuse in Keighley

EIGHT men have been jailed for a total of nearly 58 years for sexually abusing two children in Keighley during the late 1990s.

The men were convicted in two separate trials at Bradford Crown Court for offences that took place between 1996 and 1999. The victims were girls aged between 13 and 16 at the time of the abuse, said West Yorkshire Police in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
