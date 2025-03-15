Skip to content
Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen, came to the US on an F-1 student visa

In this screenshot from a video posted by @Sec_Noem via X on March 14, 2025, Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at United State’s Columbia University, leaves the country after her visa was revoked by the Department of State. (@Sec_Noem via PTI Photo)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMar 15, 2025
Pramod Thomas
AN INDIAN student at Columbia University, whose visa was revoked for allegedly supporting Hamas, has self-deported, says the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen, came to the US on an F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University, and her visa was revoked on March 5.

The DHS said in a statement on Friday (14) that Srinivasan was “involved in activities supporting” Hamas, a terrorist organisation, and it has obtained a video footage of Srinivasan using the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home App to self-deport on March 11.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in the statement that it is a “privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America”.

“When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country. I am glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathisers use the CBP Home app to self-deport,” Noem said.

The Department of Homeland Security had, on March 10, launched the CBP Home app with a self-deportation reporting feature for those illegally staying in the country.

Individuals illegally staying in the country can use the CBP Home mobile phone application to submit their intent to depart the country.

The CBP app gives such individuals the option to “leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream.

“If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return”, the Homeland Security Department said.

Another student, Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian from West Bank, was arrested by ICE HSI Newark officers for overstaying her expired F-1 student visa.

Her visa terminated on January 26, 2022 for lack of attendance. Previously, in April 2024, Kordia was arrested for her involvement in pro-Hamas protests at Columbia University in New York City, the department said.

Last week, the Trump administration had announced the immediate cancellation of approximately $400 million (£304.30m) in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University due to the “school’s continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students”.

The Education Department said in a press release that Columbia University currently holds more than $5 billion (£3.8bn) in federal grant commitments.

President Donald Trump has asserted that any college or university that allows illegal protests and repeatedly fails to protect students from anti-Semitic harassment on campus will be subject to the loss of federal funding.

In the spring of last year, large-scale pro-Palestinian protests by students against the war in Gaza erupted across US campuses as well as at Columbia University that saw encampments on the West Lawn of Columbia’s Morningside campus since April 19.

The Trump administration has arrested Columbia University graduate and legal permanent resident Mahmoud Khalil for his role in leading campus protests at Columbia against Israel.

Khalil, who is of Palestinian heritage, was detained by immigration authorities and has been sent to a detention centre in Louisiana.

This week, the Columbia University Judicial Board issued “sanctions” to students ranging from “multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions” related to the occupation of Hamilton Hall last spring during the Gaza protests.

“With respect to other events taking place last spring, the UJB’s determinations recognised previously imposed disciplinary action. The return of suspended students will be overseen by Columbia’s University Life Office.

“Columbia is committed to enforcing the University’s Rules and Policies and improving our disciplinary processes,” the university said.

