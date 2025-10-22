Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua in matching Sabyasachi outfits for the first time

Highlights:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally shared the first official photos of Dua Padukone Singh on social media. The family portrait, shot by their long-time collaborator Sabyasachi, instantly set the internet alight, shifting the focus from festival vibes to the toddler’s debut.

Deepika Padukone and Dua twinning in red anarkalis for Diwali 2025 Instagram/deepikapadukone/ranveersingh





Why Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh picked Sabyasachi for Dua’s first photos

Deepika has been wearing Sabyasachi for years. Magazines. Runways. Even her wedding in Lake Como. This Diwali she picked him again. Red anarkali. Green-gold earrings and bangles. Ranveer in ivory. Beads around his neck. Small brooch pinned on.

The photo appeared on the designer’s Instagram. It featured Deepika, Ranveer, and Dua. Tiny Dua was in red, matching her mother. It was hard not to notice how everything just clicked.





How fans reacted to Dua’s first glimpse

As expected, social media exploded. Fans debated fiercely over who Dua resembled more. Some said, “She has Deepika’s eyes and dimples, but Ranveer’s expressions.” Others spotted more of Ranveer’s features. Celebrities joined in too. Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “God bless. Baby Dua is a perfect mix of mumma and papa,” while Bipasha Basu called her “mini mamma.”

Little Dua steals the spotlight as fans see her for the first time Instagram Screengrab/deepikapadukone/ranveersingh





Dua’s special nickname and meaning

Dua’s aunt, Anisha Padukone, revealed her niece’s adorable nickname: ‘Tingu’. She called the little one “a piece of her heart,” adding to the sweet family moment.

The name Dua is Arabic for “prayers.” It also means “love” in Albanian, a beautiful choice that perfectly fits the little girl who has captured millions of hearts.





What this means for Deepika and Ranveer

They have kept Dua away from cameras since she was born. This Diwali, fans finally got a look: just the three of them, in the moment.





The Sabyasachi ensemble, the photos, and the glowing smiles all made for a perfect Diwali moment. And for fans, a first look at Bollywood’s most guarded little star.