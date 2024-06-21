  • Friday, June 21, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Former India cricketer David Johnson dies at 52

The Indian cricket team wore black armbands in honour of David Johnson during their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan.

David Johnson played a Test each against Australia and South Africa, taking three wickets. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Former Indian cricketer David Johnson was found dead outside his apartment on Thursday, police reported. Johnson, 52, played two Tests for India in 1996. He fell from his fourth-floor balcony, and an investigation is ongoing to determine if it was a suicide, according to local police.

“It is believed that 52-year-old David Jude Johnson fell from his apartment in Kanaka Sri Layout in Kothanur, giving rise to the suspicion of suicide,” a police official stated, adding that further investigations are underway.

Police sources told PTI that Johnson had not been in good health for some time.

Johnson played a Test each against Australia and South Africa, taking three wickets. In domestic cricket, he took 125 wickets in 39 First-Class games and 41 dismissals in 33 List A games for Karnataka between 1992-93 and 2001-02.

Several Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, paid tribute to Johnson. “Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family,” Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) also expressed condolences for their former cricketer. “The big-hearted Johnson will be surely missed, and his passing away is a great loss for Karnataka and Indian cricket,” the KSCA said in a statement. “The president, members of the managing committee, executive committee, and all the staff of KSCA offer condolences to his family, near and dear ones,” it added.

Former India bowlers and Johnson’s state teammates, Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble, also paid their tributes on social media. “Shocked and sad to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” Prasad wrote. Kumble expressed, “Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon ‘Benny’!”

Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones.” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was also among those to pay his respects, writing, “Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered.”

“Pained to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. May God give strength to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” said former India batter and coach VVS Laxman.

The Indian cricket team wore black armbands in honour of Johnson during their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan. Both skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli came out to bat wearing black armbands. “Team India will wear black armbands today in memory of former India fast bowler David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday,” the BCCI had announced shortly before the start of play at the Kensington Oval.

(Agencies)

Related Stories

Sports
England eye redemption against South Africa in T20 World Cup clash
Sports
T20 WC: Suryakumar, Bumrah lead India to victory over Afghanistan
Sports
T20 WC: India take on ‘dangerous’ Afghanistan in Super Eight game
Sports
England and South Africa triumph in T20 WC Super Eight clashes
Sports
T20 WC: South Africa face USA, WI clash with England in Super Eight
Sports
T20 WC: Ferguson stars in NZ victory; West Indies thrash Afghanistan
Sports
T20 WC: Bangladesh into Super Eight, Pakistan, Sri Lanka bow out
Sports
Aussies beat Scots, England enters Super Eight
Sports
T20 World Cup: India take on Canada amid rain threat
Sports
T20 WC: England thrash Oman to keep their Super Eight hopes alive
Sports
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan advance to Super Eight, NZ eliminated
Sports
T20 WC: West Indies reach Super Eight, NZ face early exit

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
David Johnson
Former India cricketer David Johnson dies at 52
Javed Tarek wants to ‘make Bedford a successful place’
sikh-extremists-lose-appeal
Sikh extremists on Canada’s no-fly list lose appeal
Modi Yoga Day
Modi leads global celebrations on 10th International Yoga Day
Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister’s bail stayed
Spain at Euros
Spain beat Italy to reach Euro knockouts, England held by…