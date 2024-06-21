Former India cricketer David Johnson dies at 52

David Johnson played a Test each against Australia and South Africa, taking three wickets. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Former Indian cricketer David Johnson was found dead outside his apartment on Thursday, police reported. Johnson, 52, played two Tests for India in 1996. He fell from his fourth-floor balcony, and an investigation is ongoing to determine if it was a suicide, according to local police.

“It is believed that 52-year-old David Jude Johnson fell from his apartment in Kanaka Sri Layout in Kothanur, giving rise to the suspicion of suicide,” a police official stated, adding that further investigations are underway.

Police sources told PTI that Johnson had not been in good health for some time.

Johnson played a Test each against Australia and South Africa, taking three wickets. In domestic cricket, he took 125 wickets in 39 First-Class games and 41 dismissals in 33 List A games for Karnataka between 1992-93 and 2001-02.

Several Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, paid tribute to Johnson. “Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family,” Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) also expressed condolences for their former cricketer. “The big-hearted Johnson will be surely missed, and his passing away is a great loss for Karnataka and Indian cricket,” the KSCA said in a statement. “The president, members of the managing committee, executive committee, and all the staff of KSCA offer condolences to his family, near and dear ones,” it added.

Former India bowlers and Johnson’s state teammates, Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble, also paid their tributes on social media. “Shocked and sad to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” Prasad wrote. Kumble expressed, “Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon ‘Benny’!”

Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones.” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was also among those to pay his respects, writing, “Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered.”

“Pained to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. May God give strength to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” said former India batter and coach VVS Laxman.

The Indian cricket team wore black armbands in honour of Johnson during their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan. Both skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli came out to bat wearing black armbands. “Team India will wear black armbands today in memory of former India fast bowler David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday,” the BCCI had announced shortly before the start of play at the Kensington Oval.

(Agencies)