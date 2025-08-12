Cristiano Ronaldo to marry Georgina Rodríguez after 9 years together

Highlights:
- Georgina Rodríguez confirms engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo on social media.
- Couple have been together for nine years, first meeting in Madrid.
- Rodríguez has helped raise Ronaldo’s five children, including their daughter Bella.
- Announcement attracts congratulatory messages from celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Piers Morgan.
Ronaldo and Rodríguez confirm engagement
Cristiano Ronaldo is engaged to his long-term partner, Georgina Rodríguez.
Rodríguez announced the news on social media, sharing a photograph of a large engagement ring with the caption, in Spanish: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.” No further details have been released. Ronaldo, the most-followed individual on Instagram, has yet to make a public statement.
A relationship spanning almost a decade
The couple have been together for nine years, having first met at a Gucci store in Madrid where Rodríguez was working. At the time, Ronaldo was playing for Spanish club Real Madrid.
The Portugal and Al-Nassr forward has five children in total. He and Rodríguez share two, including their youngest daughter, Bella, born in April 2022 alongside a stillborn twin son. Rodríguez has also played a key role in raising Ronaldo’s other three children.
Past speculation and celebrity reactions
Rodríguez, 31, who fronted her own Netflix reality series I Am Georgina, has previously spoken about rumours surrounding a potential wedding. On the programme, she said friends often teased her, referencing Jennifer Lopez’s song The Ring Or When. “Well, this is not up to me,” she remarked.
The engagement post has been met with congratulations from high-profile figures. Kim Kardashian liked the announcement, while broadcaster Piers Morgan wished the couple “as much success in their marriage as he’s had on the football pitch”. Celebrity make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury called it “fabulous news”, and Lauren Sánchez-Bezos, who married Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in June, said she was “so happy” for them.