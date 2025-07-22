Jeethu Joseph confirms 'Drishyam 3' story will focus on Georgekutty’s family and psychological fallout

Highlights:

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, is set to begin shooting in September 2025.

The third part will focus more on Georgekutty’s family dynamics, rather than an external investigation.

Jeethu Joseph completed the first draft of the script after a mentally and physically draining process.

Both Malayalam and Hindi versions of the film will release simultaneously, a first for the franchise.

Drishyam 3 is officially in motion, and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph has teased just enough to heighten anticipation for what’s coming next in Georgekutty’s story. At a recent college event in Muvattupuzha, Joseph revealed that this chapter won’t be about outside threats or police investigations; instead, it will turn inward. The narrative will focus squarely on Georgekutty’s family, exploring how they’ve been psychologically shaped by their past.

“Drishyam 3 is about how people within the family perceive past events differently as they grow,” Joseph shared, hinting that this time, the emotional tension will stem more from within the home than from authorities.

Mohanlal as Georgekutty prepares to return in Drishyam 3 with a new emotional arc www.easterneye.biz





How will Drishyam 3 be different from previous parts?

In contrast to the first two parts, where Georgekutty used his wits to protect his family from the law, this instalment is being designed as a more introspective, emotional drama. Joseph hinted that the children’s evolving perspectives and emotional processing of past incidents will be central to the plot.

Rather than resorting to physical confrontations, as mass heroes often do, Georgekutty’s approach will remain grounded in psychological manoeuvring. “If Georgekutty does fight, it will be something raw and restrained, like in Keeradam,” Joseph explained in a separate interview, emphasising the consistency of the character’s everyman persona.

Drishyam 2 poster Instagram/Mohanlal





When will Drishyam 3 start filming?

As per current updates, Drishyam 3 is scheduled to go on floors in September 2025, once Jeethu Joseph wraps up his other ongoing projects. This timeline has also led to another delay in Ram, another anticipated film that pairs Joseph with Mohanlal.

Interestingly, it was Mohanlal who initiated the idea of a third film. After watching Drishyam 2 at Joseph’s home theatre, he casually asked if another sequel was possible. That offhand conversation eventually led Joseph to develop a concept for the climax first, before even structuring the full script.

Drishyam movie poster ( Malyalam) www.easterneye.biz





How did Jeethu Joseph approach writing Drishyam 3?

Writing Drishyam 3 wasn’t easy. In multiple interviews, Joseph revealed that he had to juggle several projects while working on the script. “I’d wake up at 3:30 AM to write before shoots for Mirage or Valathu Vasathe Kallan,” he shared, calling it a mentally and physically exhausting routine.

Despite fans flooding his inbox with suggestions, Joseph didn’t read a single one. “I didn’t want any outside influence on the story,” he said, choosing to stay rooted in his own narrative vision.

‘Drishyam 3’ will follow the same story in Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu, confirms director Jeethu Joseph www.easterneye.biz





What else is Mohanlal working on?

Apart from returning as Georgekutty, Mohanlal has several high-profile films in various stages of production. These include Patriot directed by Mahesh Narayanan, L365 helmed by Austin Das Thomas, and Vrusshabha, a big-budget pan-Indian film. Each project offers something distinct, showing how Mohanlal continues to adapt across genres without losing his grounding in Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal's line-up includes Patriot, L365, and Vrusshabha Getty Images





The road ahead for Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 aims to deepen the emotional layers of its characters instead of widening its thriller arc. With Jeethu Joseph’s detailed writing process and Mohanlal’s consistent vision for Georgekutty, the film could offer one of the most thoughtful continuations in Indian cinema. And with the Malayalam and Hindi versions releasing simultaneously, the film also takes a major step in bridging its regional and national fan bases.