Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

New Covid variant 'NB.1.8.1' spreading across US following surge in Asia

Health authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation closely

Covid Variant ‘NB.1.8.1’ Spreads in US After Rising Cases in Asia

This omicron subvariant has been detected in several US states

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 28, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A new Covid variant originating in Asia is now spreading across the United States, raising questions about its impact and how widely it has spread. Known as NB.1.8.1, this omicron subvariant has been detected in several US states following a recent surge in cases in China. Despite its presence, another strain, LP.8.1, which descends from JN.1, remains the dominant variant in the country at present.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring NB.1.8.1 and maintains regular communication with international health authorities. An agency spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that while the CDC is aware of cases linked to NB.1.8.1 in China, there have been too few sequences identified in the US for it to appear on official federal variant tracking dashboards. However, the variant’s spread has caused significant increases in hospital admissions and emergency room visits in parts of Asia, prompting public health officials to watch its progression carefully.

What is NB.1.8.1 and where is it spreading?

NB.1.8.1 is classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a SARS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring. The WHO currently tracks six such variants globally, including NB.1.8.1, which has been detected in 22 countries to date. In the US, confirmed cases have appeared in New York, California, Arizona, Ohio and Rhode Island, according to data collected by local health departments in collaboration with the CDC’s airport testing partner, Ginkgo Bioworks.

Although numbers remain low in the US, the WHO has noted a marked increase in the variant’s prevalence internationally from late March to April, suggesting it is gaining a foothold in various regions.

How concerning is NB.1.8.1?

At the global level, the WHO currently assesses the public health risk from NB.1.8.1 as low. Despite its spread, there is no evidence to suggest that this variant causes more severe illness than those already circulating.

The WHO statement clarifies that although there has been a rise in cases and hospitalisations in countries where NB.1.8.1 is common, it does not appear to increase disease severity compared with other variants.

However, NB.1.8.1 may have an advantage in transmissibility. Scientific studies indicate that this variant binds more effectively to human cells, potentially making it easier to spread from person to person. Subhash Verma, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, told CBS News that the data shows NB.1.8.1 is more transmissible but does not result in more severe illness than previous variants.

Are current Covid vaccines effective against NB.1.8.1?

Yes, experts expect the Covid vaccines currently authorised in the US to remain effective against NB.1.8.1, particularly in preventing severe disease. Vaccination continues to be a crucial tool in managing the pandemic and reducing hospitalisations and deaths.

However, vaccine availability in the US faces new challenges. Recently, health officials announced that Covid vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women have been removed from the CDC’s recommended immunisation schedule. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated it will continue to approve vaccine updates for older adults and people with underlying health conditions. These approvals will require vaccine manufacturers to carry out extensive new clinical trials before wider use is permitted.

This shift has raised concerns among public health experts. Dr Paul Offit, a vaccine specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told The Associated Press that limiting vaccine access could reduce availability and insurance coverage. He questioned how pharmacists would determine eligibility for those considered high-risk, warning this could make vaccination less accessible.

What should the public know?

For now, people in the US can still receive Covid vaccines, including updated booster shots where eligible. Despite the removal of certain groups from the recommended schedule, vaccinations remain a key defence against severe outcomes from Covid infections, including variants like NB.1.8.1.

Health authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation closely, particularly given the variant’s increased transmissibility. While NB.1.8.1 has not demonstrated more severe disease, its ability to spread more easily underscores the ongoing importance of vaccination, testing, and public health measures to limit transmission.

As with all emerging variants, ongoing surveillance and research will be essential to understand its full impact and to inform appropriate responses in the US and globally.

asiacdcchinacovid varianthealth authoritiesinternational health authoritiesjn1nb181omicron subvariantpregnant womenpublic health risksarscov2united statesuniversity of nevadaworld health organization

Related News

Sony FX2
Business

Sony FX2 unveiled with 7K video, tilting   and enhanced photo features

5 Revelations Behind Miss England’s Shocking Exit from Miss World 2025
Entertainment

Miss England quits Miss World 2025: 5 revelations shaking the pageant

Sadiq Khan backs cannabis decriminalisation
News

Sadiq Khan backs cannabis decriminalisation

Fans Urge Legal Action After Podcast Alleges Jennie Was Paid for Sex by BMW Heir
Entertainment

Fans demand legal action after podcast claims BLACKPINK’s Jennie was paid for sex by BMW heir

More For You

Death toll rises to 10 as deadly storms ravage Pakistan

Pakistani policemen look on as workers remove a fallen railway tower after a storm in Multan on May 28, 2025. (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Death toll rises to 10 as deadly storms ravage Pakistan

AT LEAST ten people have been killed and 43 others injured as violent storms unleashed flash floods and destructive winds across Pakistan's central and northern regions, officials confirmed on Wednesday (28).

The latest fatalities occurred in Pakistani Kashmir, where four women and one man lost their lives, while three people died in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Two additional deaths were reported in Punjab province, according to the state disaster management authority.

Keep ReadingShow less
India Approves Stealth Jet Project to Strengthen Defense Amid Pakistan Tensions

The twin-engine 5th generation fighter is India's most advanced stealth fighter jet

Reuters

India approves stealth fighter jet project amid rising tensions with Pakistan

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the framework for constructing the country’s most advanced stealth fighter jet, the Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday. The decision comes amid a renewed arms race with Pakistan, weeks after a brief military conflict between the neighbouring nations.

China has already developed, showcased, and tested its sixth-generation aircraft — known as the J-36 — built by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, and is reportedly aiding Pakistan in enhancing its air capabilities.

Keep ReadingShow less
(WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Singh was charged with The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case

gettyimages

Indian court drops minor's sexual harassment case against wrestling federation ex-chief

A Delhi court has dismissed sexual harassment allegations made by a minor female wrestler against BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The complainants had alleged they were molested at training camps and tournaments.

Keep ReadingShow less
India's Kerala issues alert after hazardous ship cargo spill in Arabian Sea

The vessel – MSC ELSA 3 – that travelled from Vizhinjam port to Kochi began to have a 26-degree tilt unexpectedly

Hindustan Times

India's Kerala issues alert after hazardous ship cargo spill in Arabian Sea

Authorities in India’s Kerala state have issued an alert after a ship carrying hazardous oil and gas cargo capsized and sank off the coast in the Arabian Sea, raising concerns of a potential ecological disaster.

The alert was issued following a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak.

Keep ReadingShow less
jaishankar-anand-getty

India’s S Jaishankar said he had 'discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties' with newly appointed foreign minister Anita Anand and had 'wished her a very successful tenure'. (Photos: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India, Canada seek to rebuild diplomatic relations

INDIA's foreign minister said he spoke to his Canadian counterpart as both countries work to ease tensions.

The telephone call, held late Sunday, marked the highest-level diplomatic contact between Ottawa and New Delhi since Mark Carney became Canadian prime minister in March.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc