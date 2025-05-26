Covid-19 cases rise again in South Asia as India detects new variants

Covid-19 infections are seeing a mild resurgence in parts of South Asia, with India reporting more than 1,000 active cases as of 26 May 2025. While overall numbers remain significantly lower than during previous waves, health authorities across the region have urged caution as new variants have been identified and localised outbreaks persist.

In India, the Ministry of Health confirmed 1,009 active cases across the country, marking a steady rise in recent weeks. The states of Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi are currently among the worst affected. Delhi alone has crossed the 100-case mark, with urban centres in southern and western India also experiencing a gradual increase.

Health officials in India are particularly concerned about the emergence of two new Covid-19 variants. A case of the NB.1.8.1 variant was identified in Tamil Nadu in April, while four cases of the LF.7 variant were reported in Gujarat earlier in May. Both variants are being closely monitored by researchers to determine their potential impact, with preliminary studies suggesting the need for vigilance but no immediate cause for alarm.

Authorities in Nagpur, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala have reported localised increases in Covid-19-related illnesses. Although the majority of new infections remain mild or asymptomatic, hospitals have been advised to maintain readiness for any future escalation.

In Bangladesh, the most recent publicly available data dates back to July 2023, when the country reported around 2.05 million total cases and 29,477 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. At the time, the number of active cases stood at 18,331, but no significant updates have been issued by Bangladeshi health authorities in 2024 or 2025.

Nepal last reported Covid-19 data in May 2023, with over 1 million confirmed infections and 12,031 deaths. The number of active cases at that time was 28, and no official updates have been released since. The low count may reflect a combination of reduced testing and minimal public health reporting, rather than a complete absence of cases.

In Sri Lanka, data from July 2023 indicated 672,729 total cases and 16,893 deaths, with just eight active cases recorded. The Sri Lankan government has not provided any newer figures, and the situation appears stable, though the absence of updates makes current conditions difficult to assess accurately.

Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH) responded in January 2025 to online speculation about a new Covid-19 surge, stating that there was no significant rise in infections. The agency confirmed that the situation remained under control, and no new health advisories have been issued since.

Across the region, testing rates remain much lower than during earlier phases of the pandemic, making it difficult to get a complete picture of the current transmission levels. However, health experts have warned that complacency could prove costly if a more transmissible or immune-evasive variant emerges.

While the World Health Organisation has not issued any updated guidance specific to South Asia in recent weeks, it continues to recommend vaccinations, especially booster doses for vulnerable populations. Many countries in the region have moved to an endemic phase in their pandemic response, with Covid-19 management integrated into general healthcare systems.

For UK residents with family ties or travel plans in South Asia, the recent trends may be a reminder to stay informed and exercise caution. Travellers are encouraged to check the latest government travel advice and ensure vaccinations are up to date before visiting the region.

Although current figures remain a fraction of the pandemic’s peak, the detection of new variants and the gradual rise in active cases suggest that Covid-19 has not disappeared. Public health officials continue to monitor developments closely, especially in densely populated urban areas where transmission could accelerate quickly.

As of now, there are no major travel restrictions or quarantine mandates in any South Asian country due to Covid-19. However, authorities have advised citizens, especially those with underlying health conditions, to practise basic hygiene measures and seek medical advice if symptoms emerge.

With a fresh reminder that the virus continues to circulate, health experts advise staying informed and prepared, particularly in international settings.