Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 481,893
Total Cases 34,922,882
Today's Fatalities 123
Today's Cases 33,750
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 481,893
Total Cases 34,922,882
Today's Fatalities 123
Today's Cases 33,750

Entertainment

Producer Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

Ekta Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned film and television producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday said that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is doing well.    

The 46-year-old producer took to Instagram to share her diagnosis. “Despite taking all precautions, I have tested covid positive. I am fine and request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves,” she wrote in her post.

Earlier in the day, actor-producer John Abraham announced that he and his wife, investment banker Priya Runchal have tested positive for Covid-19.

In his Instagram story, he wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had covid. Priya and I have tested positive for covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else, we are both vaccinated & experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.”

Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases since the second half of last month. On Sunday, the metropolis reported 8,063 new cases, 1,763 more than Saturday’s tally, taking the caseload here to 7,99,520, while the city’s overall death toll stood at 16,377, as per official data.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dhanush starrer bilingual film Sir starts rolling
TOP LISTS
Bollywood stars set to make their digital debut in 2022
Entertainment
Shefali Shah: I don’t have set acting patterns to fall back on
Entertainment
RRR release postponed again due to rise in Covid-19 cases
Entertainment
Mohanlal goes bald in first look of Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma set to sign two theatrical releases and one streaming project
Entertainment
Kirti Kulhari: I choose projects that help me grow
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha in Lucknow
Entertainment
Irrfan Khan’s Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, Sanjay Mishra’s Turtle and Waah Zindagi…
Entertainment
A wholesome slate of films for Katrina Kaif in 2022
Entertainment
Haseen Dillruba beats Sooryavanshi, Mimi, and Dhamaka to become the most-watched Hindi film…
Entertainment
Twinkle Khanna pays tribute to Rajesh Khanna on 79th birth anniversary
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Harpreet Chandi creates history in Antarctica
Dhanush starrer bilingual film Sir starts rolling
Producer Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19
Bollywood stars set to make their digital debut in 2022
Shefali Shah: I don’t have set acting patterns to fall…
India’s foreign funds ban will hurt us severely: Oxfam
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE