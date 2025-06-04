Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

New Covid variant NB.1.8.1 confirmed in UK as global cases rise

It appears to infect cells more efficiently than earlier variants

New Covid variant NB.1.8.1

This variant has raised concern due to its increased transmissibility.

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 04, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A new strain of Covid-19, named NB.1.8.1, has been identified in the UK and several other countries, more than five years after the initial outbreak of the virus. While the variant does not appear to cause more severe illness, it has raised concern due to its increased transmissibility.

Where has NB.1.8.1 been detected?

The variant NB.1.8.1 has been confirmed in parts of the UK, including Northern Ireland and Wales. Globally, cases have also been reported in the United States, Australia, Thailand, and across China and Hong Kong, where it is currently the dominant strain.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), NB.1.8.1 now accounts for over 10 per cent of all Covid-19 cases worldwide. The WHO has classified it as a “variant under monitoring”, meaning it is being closely observed but is not currently listed as a variant of concern.

How is NB.1.8.1 spreading?

Experts believe NB.1.8.1 has a growth advantage compared to previous strains, which may explain its increasing presence in different countries. It appears to infect cells more efficiently than earlier variants, potentially making it more transmissible.

A WHO spokesperson explained that the variant dynamics have shifted significantly in recent months. At the beginning of 2025, the most prevalent variant globally was XEC, followed by KP.3.1.1. However, XEC’s circulation began to decline in February while another strain, LP.8.1, became more common in March. Since mid-April, the presence of LP.8.1 has slightly decreased, with NB.1.8.1 emerging as one of the most detected variants.

What are the symptoms of NB.1.8.1?

The symptoms of NB.1.8.1 are broadly in line with previous Omicron subvariants. These include:

  • Fatigue
  • Fever
  • Muscle aches
  • Sore throat

Some cases have also reported gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhoea, nausea, and constipation, which are less commonly associated with Covid-19 but have been observed in certain Omicron infections.

Despite its increased transmissibility, there is no evidence that NB.1.8.1 causes more severe illness than earlier strains. “Data indicates that NB.1.8.1 does not lead to more severe illness compared to previous variants,” said Professor Subhash Verma, a microbiologist at the University of Nevada, speaking to CBS News.

Are Covid vaccines effective against this variant?

The symptoms of NB.1.8.1 are broadly in line with previous Omicron subvariantsiStock

Existing Covid-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective in protecting against serious illness from NB.1.8.1. Health authorities continue to recommend vaccination as the most effective way to prevent severe outcomes from Covid-19, including hospitalisation and death.

Monitoring and challenges

The actual number of cases may be underreported due to a decline in routine testing. As fewer people are tested for Covid-19, public health experts caution that official figures may not accurately reflect the spread of the virus.

Nonetheless, global health agencies are continuing to monitor NB.1.8.1 and other emerging variants to assess any potential impact on public health measures, treatment, and vaccine efficacy.

australiachallengescovid19deathdetectedhong kongmonitoringnb181northern irelandsubvariantsukvaccineswalesworld health organizationnew covid variant

Related News

iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-Thin Design Meets Next-Gen Performance
Business

iPhone 17 Air rumoured to be Apple’s thinnest phone yet – here’s everything we know so far

Rachel Reeves
UK

Reeves confirms £15.6bn for transport projects outside London

Avengers: Doomsday Faces £800M Budget—Can It Break Even?
Entertainment

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ set to be world’s costliest film at £800 million, but can it even break even?

Jessie J
Health

Jessie J reveals early-stage breast cancer diagnosis ahead of summer tour

More For You

Lepra

Many men suffer in silence due to social stigma

iStock

Lepra raises awareness of an unspoken condition for Men’s Health Week

As Men’s Health Week 2025 (9–16 June) approaches, UK-based charity Lepra is raising awareness of hydrocele, a largely overlooked condition that significantly impacts men’s lives. A complication of lymphatic filariasis (LF), hydrocele causes fluid to accumulate in the scrotum, resulting in extreme swelling that can hinder mobility, limit income opportunities, and affect personal relationships.

Despite the availability of a simple surgical fix, many men suffer in silence due to social stigma, lack of awareness, and barriers to treatment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Immunotherapy

An immunotherapy drug is given to patients before and after the surgery to improve the body's defences

Getty Images

Immunotherapy drug to be a breakthrough for difficult-to-treat cancers

A recent landmark clinical trial has revealed that a significant number of head and neck cancer patients could live longer without cancer recurrence with the help of an immunotherapy drug.

The findings of this trial are being hailed as a breakthrough for patients with these difficult-to-treat cancers, which have seen little progress in treatment over the past 20 years, according to the scientists behind the research.

Keep ReadingShow less
Haribo's Sweet Shock: Cannabis Contamination Triggers Recall

Consumers in the Netherlands are being urged to check any 1kg packs of Haribo Happy Cola F!ZZ sweets

iStock

Cannabis in children's candy: Haribo recalls sweets

Haribo has recalled a batch of its Happy Cola F!ZZ sweets in the Netherlands after traces of cannabis were discovered in several packs. The recall was prompted after multiple individuals, including children, reported feeling unwell after consuming the sweets.

According to the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA), three 1kg packs were linked to complaints of dizziness and other health-related symptoms. The NVWA confirmed that the affected sweets were genuine Haribo products and said the recall was being carried out as a precautionary measure.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS to launch mental health

This is an attempt to ensure calm environment for people suffering mental health crisis

gettyimages

NHS to launch mental health A&Es across England

The National Health Service (NHS) is launching a network of mental health emergency units across England to help ease hospital overcrowding.

The specialist mental health crisis centres offer 24 hour service for the patients with suicidal thoughts, or having symptoms like psychosis or mania.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc