Confirmed: Sadak 2 shoot to resume by the first week of July

The much-awaited Hindi film Sadak 2, which features Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in important roles, will resume production by the first week of July. The movie had reportedly just one song left to be filmed when India went into complete lockdown in an effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the development, producer Mukesh Bhatt says, “We are planning to resume the shoot of Sadak 2 by the first week of July. We got the go-ahead (from Film City) yesterday. So, we are putting things in order and will soon (determine) the studio we can shoot in. We will have to build a small set for the song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on Sep 20, 2018 at 5:25am PDT

Sadak 2, as the title aptly suggests, is a remake of the 1991 musical hit Sadak. Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, who played the lead in the original film, join Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the sequel.

Alia, who made her acting debut with Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year (2012), is working with her home production for the first time in eight years. “Working with family is amazing. The whole vibe is that of fun and excitement. The character I am playing is both different and difficult. A lot of effort is required. Also, my father is so emotionally charged and high all the time that it’s another experience altogether. Initially, I was a little nervous but now I am in the flow, enjoying every bit of the journey and more excited to see this film release. Once the release date nears, I’ll be nervous again,” the actor had said earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on Mar 15, 2019 at 1:40am PDT

Buzz has it that Sadak 2 may skip its theatrical release and premiere directly on an OTT platform. An official announcement is awaited though.