Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 425,757
Total Cases 31,769,132
Today's Fatalities 562
Today's Cases 42,625
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 425,757
Total Cases 31,769,132
Today's Fatalities 562
Today's Cases 42,625

Entertainment

Confirmed: Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra

Ranveer Singh (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are set to join forces again for the latter’s next directorial venture Baiju Bawra. The duo has previously delivered such blockbusters as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Padmaavat (2018). Baiju Bawra will mark their fourth film together.

Reports were doing the rounds lately that Ranbir Kapoor had turned down the offer to play the title role in the big-ticket musical. But source close to Bhansali dismiss all the baseless reports saying that the filmmaker never approached the Saawariya (2007) actor for the film.

“Ranbir has not been offered Baiju Bawra. The only time Ranbir turned down a role in a Bhansali film was when he was offered Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Guzaarish. Bhansali offered him the role that was eventually played by Aditya Roy Kapur,” a source divulged.

About the casting of Baiju Bawra, the source said, “It is Ranveer Singh who was being seriously considered for the part. Bhansali’s focus was on the casting of Heera Mandi. But now since erroneous information on the male casting of Baiju Bawra was being leaked out, Bhansali has decided to announce Ranveer Singh in the ambitious grand musical’s title role.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is presently busy with Rohit Shetty’s next film Cirkus, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. He also awaits the release of his two much-awaited films – ’83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar – which missed their theatrical release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Singh recently announced two new projects, one with each Shankar and Karan Johar. While the film with Shankar is yet to lock its official title, Johar’s directorial is called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and also features Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in important characters. Filming is set to begin soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Tamannaah to headline Maddock Films’ next streaming show
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan finds his leading lady for Freddy
Entertainment
Dev Patel’s The Green Knight sets August 27 release date in India
Entertainment
Sakshi Tanwar on working with Neena Gupta and Manoj Bajpayee in Dial 100
Entertainment
Dhanush’s next with Mithran Jawahar to star Raashii Khanna as female lead
Big Interview
Hot like fire and burning bright
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee: As an actor, I am invested in how deep I can…
Entertainment
Acharya: Talkie portions of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer wrapped up
Entertainment
Shaad Ali to direct the Indian adaptation of British crime drama Guilt
Entertainment
Kuruthi trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer looks like an edge-of-the-seat thriller
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and other celebs to feature in new shows…
Entertainment
Dev Patel recalls how being called “ugly” at the beginning of his career…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
19 men arrested in Bradford in child sexual offence case
Confirmed: Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for…
Tamannaah to headline Maddock Films’ next streaming show
Kartik Aaryan finds his leading lady for Freddy
Bumrah strikes as India dominate first day of England series
Dev Patel’s The Green Knight sets August 27 release date…