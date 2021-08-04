Confirmed: Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra

Ranveer Singh (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are set to join forces again for the latter’s next directorial venture Baiju Bawra. The duo has previously delivered such blockbusters as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Padmaavat (2018). Baiju Bawra will mark their fourth film together.

Reports were doing the rounds lately that Ranbir Kapoor had turned down the offer to play the title role in the big-ticket musical. But source close to Bhansali dismiss all the baseless reports saying that the filmmaker never approached the Saawariya (2007) actor for the film.

“Ranbir has not been offered Baiju Bawra. The only time Ranbir turned down a role in a Bhansali film was when he was offered Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Guzaarish. Bhansali offered him the role that was eventually played by Aditya Roy Kapur,” a source divulged.

About the casting of Baiju Bawra, the source said, “It is Ranveer Singh who was being seriously considered for the part. Bhansali’s focus was on the casting of Heera Mandi. But now since erroneous information on the male casting of Baiju Bawra was being leaked out, Bhansali has decided to announce Ranveer Singh in the ambitious grand musical’s title role.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is presently busy with Rohit Shetty’s next film Cirkus, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. He also awaits the release of his two much-awaited films – ’83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar – which missed their theatrical release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Singh recently announced two new projects, one with each Shankar and Karan Johar. While the film with Shankar is yet to lock its official title, Johar’s directorial is called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and also features Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in important characters. Filming is set to begin soon.

