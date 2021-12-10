Website Logo
  • Friday, December 10, 2021
Chiranjeevi to play an undercover cop in his next

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy (2019), Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is presently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Acharya, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and his son Ram Charan.

In addition to Acharya, Chiranjeevi has a few more exciting projects in the pipeline. His upcoming line-up includes a film that will feature him in the role of a cop. Successful filmmaker K.S. Ravindra a.k.a Bobby is set to direct the untitled project.

Sharing more details, a source in the know informs a publication that marking his 154th film, Chiranjeevi is set to act under the direction of K.S. Ravindra, in which he will play a cop, who is on a mission to stop the alarming crime situation in a coastal town.

Reports also suggest that Waltair Veerayya is one of the titles considered for the project. The story of the film is set against a Sri Lankan backdrop, while Chiranjeevi is to be seen in a transformed look. The film will feature another popular actor Ravi Teja in a crucial cameo.

Mythri Movie Makers is set to bankroll the film. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music while cinematography is handled by Arthur A. Wilson.

Chiranjeevi also headlines Bholaa Shankar and Godfather, which are being directed by Meher Ramesh and Jayam Mohan Raja, respectively. Godfather is the official remake of the successful Malayalam film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

