Charli XCX exposes how female pop stars are judged and criticised in new Substack note

The singer opens up on touring life, online scrutiny, and the hidden challenges of fame showing fans what goes unseen.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX calls out sexism and public scrutiny in the music industry

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Charli XCX speaks out on sexism in the life of a pop star
  • Charli XCX reveals the harsh scrutiny female pop stars face
  • Explains how public perception twists personality into a narrative
  • Talks about being judged for every move she makes
  • Shares the exhausting reality behind glamorous tours and parties

Charli XCX has gone beyond the glitz to expose the sexism female pop stars still face. In a candid essay, she said that no matter what a woman does in pop music, someone will label it the wrong way. Sexy becomes “whore,” rebellious becomes “drug addict,” smart becomes “pretentious.” Her reflections also touch on the hidden side of touring life, showing that fame isn’t just lights and parties, it’s long waits, chaotic travel, and constant scrutiny.

Charli XCX Charli XCX calls out sexism and public scrutiny in the music industry Getty Images


Why Charli XCX says public perception is brutal

Charli argues that marketing and strategy can only guide an image so far. At the end of the day, she says, fans and media decide what a pop star “is”. “Sometimes people don’t like to be lumped in with general consensus, they like to go against the grain,” she notes.

She points to the gendered nature of these judgements. Women are still boxed into neat roles. Step outside, and the backlash comes fast. Charli calls it part of a bigger societal pattern: “The patriarchal society we live in has brainwashed everyone. We are trained to hate women if they step out of the box.”

Charli XCX Charli XCX reveals harsh criticism female pop stars face every dayGetty Images


The hidden life behind the spotlight

Even beyond public opinion, Charli highlights the “weird, in-between” moments of a pop star’s life. Hours spent in airports, greenrooms, or waiting on set often outweigh the glamorous performances fans see. She recalls one night when an actress flew straight from a Paris show to London for a shoot, barely got any rest, and was on set for just an hour. That is just a glimpse of the unseen grind behind the music.

These liminal spaces, she says, are where the reality of pop life hits hardest. Fame can feel thrilling, but it is tiring. Charli talks about long tours, nonstop travel, and people watching every move.

Charli XCX Charli XCX exposes the hidden pressures behind being a female pop starGetty Images


What this means for female pop stars

Charli’s essay is a reminder that even top stars are not immune to criticism, especially women. She also touches on how this criticism often comes with a false moral expectation, as if fame requires honesty or perfection at all times. Charli says being a pop star isn’t about following a rulebook.

Charli XCX Charli XCX slams judgement on women in pop music and touring lifeGetty Images


She just wants to make her music and perform her way. Fans see the lights, the costumes, the crowd and the energy. What they don’t see are the late flights, the waiting, and the people who always have an opinion. It is exhausting just keeping up.

false moral expectationfemale pop starsgendered judgementssexism in popcharli xcx

