Demi Lovato and Charli XCX spark collaboration buzz with viral TikTok mashup

Demi Lovato and Charli XCX post videos to a viral mashup of This Is Me and *360*.

Both stars add their own flirty, performance-driven twist to the trend.

Lovato’s clip channels high-fashion drama, while Charli delivers cheeky, comedic flair.

Fans speculate about a possible collaboration after Demi comments “obsessed!” on Charli’s video.

TikTok’s latest trend has found its ultimate power duo in Demi Lovato and Charli XCX. The two singers have each shared videos set to a sped-up mashup of Lovato’s 2008 hit This Is Me from Camp Rock and Charli’s 2024 single *360*, giving fans a double dose of pop star vibes.

Lovato’s video oozes theatrical flair; she struts into frame, fingers through her hair, mouthing the mashup’s dramatic beats before dropping to the floor under flashing paparazzi lights. Charli’s take is just as committed but with a mischievous edge, matching Lovato’s crawl-to-camera moment before breaking into laughter and tossing her sunglasses toward the lens.

Demi Lovato and Charli XCX fuel collaboration rumours with trending TikTok mashup





Why is the ‘This Is Me’ x ‘360’ mashup trending?

The mashup works because it bridges two very different pop moments. This Is Me is a millennial nostalgia anthem, tied to the Disney Channel era that launched Lovato’s career. *360*, on the other hand, is modern, with Charli’s signature club-ready swagger.

By combining heartfelt teen movie earnestness with futuristic pop confidence, the track has struck a chord with TikTok creators looking for both drama and irony. Lovato and Charli embracing it back-to-back has only amplified the trend’s reach.





Fans react to Demi and Charli’s TikTok videos

Charli’s video begins with her stepping out of a trailer in oversized sunglasses and a flowing black dress, delivering the same strut and floor moment as Lovato but with playful exaggeration. After rolling around in mock chaos, she leaps up and grins at the camera, a clear wink to viewers.

Lovato didn’t hold back either. Her clip has been described by fans as “performance art meets pop star power,” with its moody lighting, slow hair flips, and a paparazzi-style crawl toward the lens.

When Demi commented “obsessed!” on Charli’s post, it instantly fuelled speculation about a potential remix or live duet. Many TikTok users are now asking if the two will bring the mashup to the stage.





Where are Demi Lovato and Charli XCX in their careers right now?

The timing of the videos comes during busy professional periods for both singers.

Lovato recently delivered a major throwback moment during the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20 tour, joining Joe Jonas on stage at MetLife Stadium to perform Gotta Find You and This Is Me, 15 years after the movie’s premiere. The performance was met with roaring nostalgia from fans who grew up watching Camp Rock.

Charli XCX, meanwhile, has been balancing music with film. She appeared at Norway’s Oslo Pix Film Festival to introduce Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, sharing how the movie’s themes of love, art, and family resonated with her long after the screening.





Could this TikTok moment lead to a collaboration?

While neither artist has confirmed any joint project, the playful back-and-forth and public display of mutual admiration suggest that a collaboration isn’t out of the question. The mashup itself is already being streamed in fan-made edits, and some producers are pushing for an official release.





For now, the viral challenge has given fans exactly what they want: two confident, self-aware pop stars leaning into their own images while having fun with each other’s work. It’s part nostalgia trip, part modern pop spectacle, and TikTok’s algorithm can’t seem to get enough.