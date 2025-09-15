Highlights:

Charli XCX and George Daniel celebrated their second wedding in Scopello, Sicily.

The pop star wore a sheer custom Danielle Frankel gown with pearls and chiffon layers.

Guests included Troye Sivan, Amelia Dimoldenberg and The 1975’s Matty Healy.

The couple first tied the knot in Hackney, London, in July.

Charli XCX embraced modern bridal fashion once again as she married George Daniel for the second time, this time in Sicily. The Brat singer chose a sheer Danielle Frankel gown for the romantic seaside ceremony, making her ‘Charli XCX wedding dress’ one of the most talked-about celebrity bridal looks of the year. The wedding followed their first civil ceremony in London earlier this summer.

Charli XCX stuns in sheer Danielle Frankel dress at second wedding to George Daniel in Sicily Instagram/billboarditalia





What did Charli XCX wear for her Sicilian wedding?

The singer’s gown was a custom ivory silk chiffon slip by New York designer Danielle Frankel. Bias-cut with delicate spaghetti straps, it featured a contouring internal bustier visible beneath a transparent overlay. Ribbons of chiffon draped across the bodice and back, while the elongated train was embroidered with organza petals and baroque pearls. She paired the look with white silk stiletto Kennedy pumps from the same label and minimal jewellery, letting the gown’s ethereal detail shine.

The look was completed with a simple bouquet of eucalyptus, baby blue and gypsophila. George Daniel matched the understated elegance in a light suit without a tie, paired with black Oxford shoes.





Who attended Charli XCX and George Daniel’s second wedding?

The guest list was starry and happening. Among those spotted were Troye Sivan, presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg, influencer Devon Lee Carlson, and avant-pop artist Shygirl. The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy, a close friend of Daniel, also attended alongside fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel.

The intimate ceremony took place in the small coastal village of Scopello, particularly known for its dramatic cliffs and historic buildings, providing a perfect backdrop to the celebration.





How does this dress compare to her first wedding look?

In July, Charli married Daniel at Hackney Town Hall in London wearing Vivienne Westwood’s Nova Cora mini dress. That outfit, with its sweetheart neckline and corseted bodice, channelled classic bridal chic. She accessorised it with a short veil and Jimmy Choo heels for a simple yet classy nod to tradition.

The Sicilian gown, by contrast, leaned fully into contemporary bridal design, focussing on transparency, layering and statement embellishment. Fashion insiders called it another defining moment for Danielle Frankel, who has quickly become a favourite for high-profile brides.

Charli XCX and George Daniel\u2019s wedding photos spark a new alt-pop moodboard Instagram/charli_xcx





Why is the Charli XCX wedding dress making headlines?

The unique mix of celebrity influence, designer prestige and bold styling has made Charli XCX’s dress a key talking point. Bridal fashion searches around “Charli XCX wedding dress” and “Danielle Frankel sheer gown” surged following the ceremony. Frankel, who founded her label in 2017 and was the first bridal designer included in the CFDA Fashion Fund, has been celebrated for merging structure with fluidity.

Charli XCX carried a bouquet of eucalyptus and gypsophila while George Daniel opted for a light suit Instagram/glowupmag





Her designs have been worn by stars such as Julia Garner and Lucy Williams, and Charli’s choice further heightens her status as a tastemaker and popular choice among modern brides.