Charli XCX and George Daniel spark pop culture frenzy with cigarette and sunglasses wedding look

Highlights:

Charli XCX’s wedding photos with George Daniel go viral for their “anti-bridal” aesthetic

The singer wore a Vivienne Westwood mini dress and sunglasses; both smoked a cigarette post-ceremony

The look has inspired memes, moodboards and fan tributes across social media

The couple’s stripped-back wedding breaks celebrity norms around big, performative ceremonies

Charli XCX and George Daniel’s wedding didn’t just mark the start of their marriage, it accidentally birthed a whole new pop culture aesthetic. The couple’s photo drop, shared a week after their 19 July Hackney Town Hall ceremony, wasn’t just a celeb announcement. It was a statement: sunglasses, cigarettes, and no effort to be anyone but themselves. The now-iconic images, especially one of George puffing on a cigarette in his suit while Charli stands bouquet-in-hand in dark shades, have since gone viral as the unofficial lookbook for alt-pop love.

Charli XCX and George Daniel redefine wedding style with viral photo moment Instagram/charli_xcx





Why are Charli and George’s wedding photos trending?

Forget traditional elegance or Pinterest-ready perfection. The photos scream laid-back cool, which is a natural extension of Charli’s Brat era. Fans were particularly struck by the contrast: Charli in her slouchy Vivienne Westwood mini dress and veil next to George lighting a cigarette, unfazed, just moments after their vows.

The images all raw, stylish, unfiltered have already sparked fan art, Tumblr GIFs, TikTok soundbites, and even wedding inspo boards titled “Brat-core matrimony” and “cigarette chic.” One fan wrote on X: “Charli and George’s wedding pics are the visual equivalent of a bass drop, so unserious, so romantic.”

Charli XCX drops viral wedding photos with George Daniel in full Brat-core style Instagram/charli_xcx





How did the cigarette and sunglasses image become the highlight?

That single frame of George with a cigarette mid-smirk, Charli beside him in full bridal gear and black shades, captured more attention than any formal portrait could. It was a snapshot of intimacy and rebellion, something rarely seen in the heavily curated world of celebrity weddings.

It also echoed Charli’s creative ethos: “no rules, just vibes.” For fans who’ve followed her journey from Vroom Vroom to Brat, the aesthetic felt like a fitting continuation. “Mr and Mrs seXCX,” Shygirl commented, summing up what everyone else was thinking.

George Daniel smoking at wedding with Charli XCX becomes internet moodboard Instagram/charli_xcx





Are fans rethinking what a pop star wedding looks like?

Absolutely. In a sea of multi-million-pound destination weddings and exclusives, Charli and George’s stripped-down moment at the town hall, no press, no sponsors, felt quietly radical. And ironically, it’s the lack of spectacle that made it unforgettable.

Weddings have long been performative, especially for pop culture figures. But here was a major artist saying: no drama, just joy, and fans clearly noticed. Many even began sharing their own low-key love stories and city hall ceremonies.

Charli XCX and George Daniel’s cool wedding aesthetic takes over social media Instagram/charli_xcx





Is there more to come from the newlyweds?

While the London ceremony served as the official “I do,” rumours persist that a second, more lavish celebration is planned for Sicily later this year. But for now, this viral moment, which was part romance, part rebellion, has cemented itself in the pop culture archive.





Whether it’s the cigarette, the dress, or the “did something <3” caption, Charli and George’s wedding wasn’t about proving anything. And in doing so, they’ve become the most talked-about couple of the season.