Charli XCX ditches dramatic fashion for classic £2,000 Vivienne Westwood mini at wedding

Highlights:
- Charli XCX married George Daniel on 19 July in a town hall ceremony in London.
- She wore a Vivienne Westwood Nova Cora mini dress paired with Jimmy Choo heels and her signature sunglasses.
- The couple continued celebrations in Dalston where Charli changed into a Saint Laurent minidress worth £1,925 (₹2,07,900).
- The wedding follows Charli’s critically acclaimed album Brat and Daniel’s Glastonbury set with The 1975.
Charli XCX tied the knot with longtime partner and The 1975 drummer George Daniel in an intimate East London wedding over the weekend. The couple, who have been together since 2022, kept the ceremony low-key but classy, marrying at Hackney Town Hall on Saturday, 19 July.
The singer surprised fans by opting for a relatively traditional bridal look: a white corseted Vivienne Westwood mini dress, complete with a veil and white Jimmy Choo slingbacks. But true to her Brat persona, Charli added her signature oversized sunglasses to the mix, blending elegance with her rebellious style.
The newlyweds share a moment outside the East London venue with fans and photographersInstagram/xcxshake/rollingstoneaus
What wedding dress did Charli XCX wear?
Charli chose the Nova Cora mini dress by Vivienne Westwood, a label synonymous with rebellious British fashion and a favourite among edgy brides. The off-shoulder, draped mini featured the brand’s signature corset structure, offering a refined silhouette that still felt modern. She paired it with a short white veil and Amita 95 Jimmy Choo heels, striking a balance between timeless bridal fashion and her own aesthetic.
Her accessories included a platinum wedding band and a solitaire diamond engagement ring. As she exited the venue with Daniel, the couple posed for fans and photographers in their signature laid-back style.
Charli’s bridal look featured a Vivienne Westwood mini dress paired with a traditional white veilInstagram/xcxshake/rollingstoneaus
Who attended the Charli XCX and George Daniel wedding?
The wedding was a private affair attended by close friends and family, including Charli’s parents and members of The 1975, though frontman Matty Healy was notably absent. The pair kept the ceremony intimate, choosing a civic venue in East London over a glitzy celebrity destination.
The celebration moved to Dalston afterward, with the newlyweds heading to dinner before wrapping up at Ellie’s Bar, a local favourite. For the evening party, Charli switched into a Saint Laurent jersey minidress with ruffled sleeves and a scoop neckline, priced at around £1,925 (₹2,07,900). She completed the look with the same heels and a satin clutch.
Charli xcx & George Daniel at their wedding afterpartyInstagram/xcxshake
How did Charli XCX and George Daniel meet?
Charli confirmed her relationship with Daniel in mid-2022 via Instagram. Their bond grew while working on her album Brat, released in June 2024. The album has since earned both critical acclaim and commercial success, making it one of the year’s most talked-about pop releases.
In an interview, Charli described working with Daniel as “flowing really well” and praised his creative openness. The two announced their engagement quietly in late 2023, with Charli sharing a glimpse of her ring on her private social media before making it public.
What’s next for Charli XCX and George Daniel?
Both artists are riding high professionally. Charli’s Brat era has redefined her pop identity, spawning a tour and festival headlines, including Lido Festival in London. Meanwhile, Daniel continues to perform with The 1975, who headlined Glastonbury in June.
Charli XCX surprises fans with classic wedding look as she marries George Daniel in East LondonInstagram/xcxshake
Though low-key, the wedding celebrated the powerful artistic collaboration between the two musicians. While fans expected an avant-garde fashion moment, Charli’s wedding look offered something different: a mix of tradition, attitude, and love.