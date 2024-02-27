  • Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Charithra Chandran to produce reality show based on ‘Kama Sutra’

The show is in the early stages of development.

Charithra Chandran (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran is set to produce a reality TV series based on the ancient Sanskrit-language text the Kama Sutra.

Confirming the same, the actress said, “I am working on a reality TV show, which is inspired by the ‘Kama Sutra,’ for which I would be just behind the scenes. I would just be producing obviously, not on the show,” Chandran told Variety.

The actress continued, “The Kama Sutra is actually an ancient Hindu text, but in the West, it has this not-so-pleasant, or positive, reputation and connotation. And it’s about taking ownership back of things that belong to us and our culture, and actually showing the beauty and the importance of these texts and what modern society can learn from it.”

The show is in the early stages of development.

Meanwhile, Chandran is also producing a TV adaptation of Shankari Chandran’s bestselling novel Song of the Sun God, following three generations of a close-knit Sri Lankan family, whose story is inextricably entangled in their country’s three-decade-long civil war.

Talking about the same, she said, “We are still in development. It’s really, really exciting. I have to say, I think it’s the best script I’ve ever read. It’s sensational. I can’t wait for us to get going on making it and for the world to see it. It’s something that is so important. And I feel the responsibility to make it 100% right. And the team that I’m working with on this are just so brilliant and so committed, I feel really lucky.”

Chandran is also serving as a producer on Arzu, a drama series based on the sexy novel of the same name by Mumbai-based Riva Razdan.

Arzu is a show about a Mumbai socialite who travels to New York, and it follows her life in New York. And I think that is just such a fun project. And it’s really about a culture clash, but in a way that isn’t stereotypical. The show will be like a really beautiful representation of what it’s like to be an Indian born in India and [who] grew up in India, in America trying to acclimatize,” she said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Grammy win an unforgettable memory: violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan
NEWS
Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan pay last respects to Pankaj Udhas
NEWS
Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala team up for a film
NEWS
Tributes pour in for Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas
NEWS
UK issues special coin to commemorate singer George Michael
NEWS
Actors are not supposed to be crusaders, says Anupam Kher
NEWS
Priyanka onboards ‘To Kill A Tiger’ as executive producer
NEWS
Buddha’s relics flown to Thailand from India for Makha Bucha day
HEADLINE STORY
Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas dies at 72
NEWS
‘Laapataa Ladies’ to open IFFM Summer Festival
NEWS
‘Article 370’ banned in all Gulf countries
Entertainment
V&A Museum London seeks Taylor Swift superfan for advisory role
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW