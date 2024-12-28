Celebrating UK Asian music scene in 2024: An A to Z guide

WHETHER it was Bollywood busking on the streets, electrifying live shows, enduring legends, rising independent artists, or global pop stars lighting up arenas, the UK Asian music scene in 2024 was vibrant and diverse.

The year also featured classical performances, outstanding new music, spiritual tracks, comebacks, innovative collaborations, and the poignant loss of an icon.

Eastern Eye presents an A to Z guide capturing the year’s most significant moments.

A is for Attach: London-based music producer Steel Banglez continued to deliver standout collaborations in 2024, including working with Stefflon Don on the hit track Dilemma. However, his biggest success was Attach, featuring the late Sidhu Moose Wala and Fredo, which garnered tens of millions of streams and made a significant impact.

B is for busking: Bollywood buskers continued to captivate audiences with film songs performed on streets across the UK. Among them, Indian singer Vish stood out as the most popular, drawing crowds with his free outdoor performances. His talent caught the attention of international stars like Vishal-Shekhar, Javed Ali, and Atif Aslam, who invited him to perform at their UK shows.

C is for classical: The classical Indian music scene flourished in 2024, with contributions from both British artists and international icons. UK sitar virtuoso Jasdeep Singh Degun had a successful live tour and was honoured as instrumentalist of the year at the 2024 Royal Philharmonic Society Awards. The annual Darbar Festival showcased stunning performances from global talents. London-born Anoushka Shankar continued her global tours, released exceptional music, and earned prestigious accolades, including an honorary doctor of music degree from the University of Oxford and two Grammy nominations.

D is for Dialled In: The Dialled In Festival in London showcased incredible music artists from around the world, with a standout performance by 79-year-old Pakistani musician Ustad Noor Bakhsh. Catapulted to fame in 2023 after being discovered roadside, the Balochi benju player made his UK debut at Queen Elizabeth Hall as part of a European tour, leaving audiences in awe.

E is for excellence: Multi-talented maestro Sukshinder Shinda showcased his prowess as a world-class singer, music producer, and live performer throughout 2024. A major highlight was his collaboration with qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on the duet Jind Khushboo Khushboo, the first track from his highly anticipated album Collaborations 4.

F is for free: The free live performances featuring local and international talent continued to thrive in 2024. Highlights included the Mid-day Mantra shows organised by Birmingham-based arts organisation Sampad and concerts at the Nehru Centre in London. Additionally, melas across the UK and free public concerts during South Asian Heritage Month provided vibrant platforms for diverse musical showcases.

G is for ghazals: The highlight of 2024’s ghazal scene was the Symphony of Love concert in March at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Headlined by Pratibha Singh Baghel and accompanied by the Chineke! Orchestra, the show featured unforgettable ghazals by iconic singers and classics from legendary Bollywood films like Umrao Jaan. Baghel followed this with another multi-layered performance at the Royal Albert Hall, which included a selection of timeless Indian film songs.

H is for heart attack: Music maestro Nitin Sawhney survived a serious heart attack in 2024 but remained undeterred. He continued to deliver his signature live concerts, captivating audiences, and engaging in exciting musical collaborations. His experience also inspired him to raise vital awareness about the importance of heart health.

I is for international: The UK hosted more global acts than ever in 2024, with major concerts featuring icons like Shreya Ghoshal, Atif Aslam, Sid Sriram, DSP, Falguni Pathak, Harshdeep Kaur, Vishal Mishra, Ilaiyaraaja, KS Chithra, Javed Ali, AP Dhillon, and Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi. A standout moment was Ed Sheeran’s guest appearances during Arijit Singh’s and Diljit Dosanjh’s massive shows.

J is for jazz: Acclaimed British Asian pianist Zoe Rahman continued to lead the jazz scene in 2024 with her stunning live performances. Known for her unique musical style, she captivated crosscultural audiences of all ages.

K is for Kafka: Midlands-based music producer Dr Zeus delivered yet another hit in 2024 with Kafka, a collaboration with singers Amrinder Gill and Gurlez Akhtar. This was just one of many successes for the prolific beatmaker, whose other standout tracks included Woah, Suit, and Behind You. He also collaborated with UK talent Kanda on songs like Midlands and began crafting hot beats for 2025.

L is for legends: British bhangra icons continued to prove their enduring appeal in 2024. Malkit Singh delivered blockbuster live performances, while legends like Channi Singh, Shin DCS, and KS Bhamrah released superb singles. These inspiring music stalwarts also came together for a grand concert.

M is for melas: Large outdoor melas held during the summer provided vibrant platforms for British Asian talent to showcase their skills. Unfortunately, as in recent years, many line-ups were sub-standard, with performances often relying on miming outdated songs. This disappointing lack of effort from organisers seemed to further stagnate the events and deter audiences.

N is for Nadine Shah: The half-Pakistani artist bravely opened up about overcoming substance abuse, the loss of her mother, mental health struggles, addiction, and suicidal thoughts. The Mercury Prize-nominated singer-songwriter shared her inspiring journey from dark times to recovery through rehab. She rediscovered her creative spark with projects such as acting and releasing her fifth album, Filthy Underneath.

O is for Orchestral Qawwali: The Orchestral Qawwali Project delivered 2024’s most remarkable concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Combining artistry, grandeur, originality, and entertainment, the history-making show brought together diverse influences in a spectacular musical performance. The group collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Choir, and world-class dancers to create an extraordinary and truly unforgettable experience for audiences.

O is also for opera: The Leeds Lieder Festival showcased the world premiere of Punjabi Proverbs, featuring soprano Nina Kanter, baritone Oscar Castellino, and pianist Keval Shah in a captivating performance.

P is for PBN: Renowned British music producer PBN was honoured with a doctor of music degree by the University of Wolverhampton. Grateful for the recognition, he shared a heartfelt message on social media, saying, “15 years ago I left my job as a project manager to pursue a full-time music career. Never would I have imagined that my incredible music journey would lead me to this proud and humbling moment.”

Q is for Qawwali: Chand Ali Khan Qawwal & Party captivated audiences with their sold-out UK tour, while the Chahat Mahmood Ali Qawwal Group showcased their brilliance with performances across the UK, including a standout show at Trafalgar Square.

A magical moment also came with the release of Chain of Light by Real World Records, featuring previously unheard recordings of the late qawwali legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

R is for rock: Guitar-shredding rock star Maya Lakhani had a stellar year, highlighted by her debut live performance at the Glastonbury music festival. The independent artist proved that with talent and hard work, anything is possible.

R is also for Rani: British singing sensation Saloni continued to impress with her versatility, releasing her acclaimed EP Rani after delivering songs in multiple languages.

S is for Sangeeta: The pioneering British Asian pop singer, who was a trailblazer in the 1990s, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Known for her unforgettable hit songs, Sangeeta inspired a generation of artists to follow in her footsteps, leaving behind an enduring legacy.

S is also for spiritual: Devotional music thrived in 2024, with UK artist Bhavik Haria leading the way. He released his latest album, Sama.

T is for Tigerbee: British Asian singer Tigerbee began her solo journey with the single Wildlife, marking an exciting new chapter in her career. Formerly part of the music duo Ra Ra Loud, she showcased her talent as a singer-songwriter with her debut and followed it up with the heartfelt single Rani, dedicated to her late mother.

U is for UK tours: While international singers dominated the spotlight in 2024, homegrown British Asian talent continued to shine with captivating performances across the UK. Highlights included tours by Bollywood soul-funk band Botown, devotional singer Bhavik Haria, sitar maestro Jasdeep Singh Degun, British qawwali bands, and the music collective Kaykay & Co. Sold-out shows like The Bollywood Time Machine and Soul of Bollywood, featuring outstanding singers, also delighted audiences nationwide.

V is for Veronica: British singer Veronica made an inspiring comeback after overcoming cancer, releasing singles like Gone and Don’t Walk Away, a memorable duet with bhangra legend Shin. She also delivered captivating live performances, proving she has lost none of her charm, talent or remarkable resilience.

W is for Womad: The annual Womad music festival in July featured a strong south Asian presence once again. The international line-up included acclaimed qawwali legend Faiz Ali Faiz and trailblazing tabla virtuoso Anuradha Pal. The festival’s standout moment was a headline performance by singing sensation Sid Sriram.

X is for XCX: British pop sensation Charli XCX dominated 2024 with her album Brat, hailed as the year’s best and a global phenomenon. The album inspired the empowering ‘brat summer’ movement, encouraging girls to embrace their authentic selves and individuality. A symbol of strength and creativity, Charli XCX sparked fashion trends, performed sold-out shows worldwide, earned seven Grammy nominations, trended across social media, and expanded her evergrowing and impressive business empire.

Y is for young gun: Rising star Raf-Saperra had another explosive year, marked by his global Raw As Folk tour, chart-topping tunes, and standout collaborations. With his fearless approach and natural talent, he established himself as the leading British Asian artist in Punjabi folk music.

Z is for Zayn Malik: Zayn Malik made a strong return in 2024 with his fourth studio album, Room Under The Stairs, alongside single releases and his debut solo show. He stayed away from controversies and announced his first live tour, exciting fans worldwide. However, the year also brought heartbreak, as he mourned the tragic loss of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who died after a fall from a hotel balcony.