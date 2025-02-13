Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Suspected car attack injures 28 in Munich, Afghan man in custody

The incident took place near the city centre when a car drove into a demonstration of striking workers from the Verdi trade union.

munich-attack-reuters

Staff look into a car which drove into a crowd in Munich on February 13, injuring several people. (Photo: Reuters)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 13, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

A 24-YEAR-OLD Afghan asylum seeker was arrested after a suspected car-ramming attack injured at least 28 people in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near the city centre when a car drove into a demonstration of striking workers from the Verdi trade union.

Police officers fired at the vehicle before arresting the driver, said Christian Huber, deputy head of Munich police.

A fire service spokesman told AFP that several of the injured were in serious condition, with some in life-threatening condition.

Bavaria’s state premier Markus Söder described the incident as "just terrible" and said it "looks like this was an attack." He added, "This is not the first incident... we must show determination that something will change in Germany. This is further proof that we can't keep going from attack to attack."

Söder’s Bavarian CSU party and its national counterpart, the CDU, have called for stricter migration policies following a series of similar incidents.

Eyewitness accounts

Items including glasses, shoes, thermal blankets, and a pushchair were scattered at the scene.

Eyewitness Alexa Graef said she saw the car drive into the crowd in what "looked deliberate." "I hope it's the last time I see anything like that," she said.

Another eyewitness from the protest told local news website BR42 that he saw "a person lying under the car" after it struck the crowd.

Verdi union president Frank Werneke said in a statement: "We are deeply upset and shocked at the awful incident during a peaceful demonstration by our Verdi colleagues."Security concerns ahead of Munich conference

The attack happened a day before the high-profile Munich Security Conference, where US vice president JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to attend.

The incident also comes amid an ongoing debate on immigration after several similar attacks in Germany.

Last month, two people, including a two-year-old child, were killed in a knife attack in Aschaffenburg, Bavaria. A 28-year-old Afghan man with a history of mental illness was arrested.

In December, six people died and hundreds were injured when a car drove into a Christmas market in Magdeburg. A Saudi national was arrested, with interior minister Nancy Faeser stating that he appeared to be mentally disturbed.

(With inputs from AFP)

afghan asylum seekerbavarias state premiercar attack in munichcarramming attackgermanyimmigration debatemigration policiesmunichmunich car attack

Related News

16. Barfi Priyanka Chopra 9 PM
Film

Valentine's Day special: 17 distinctive Bollywood romances

Affordable gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
Lifestyle

Affordable gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

Strategies for Successful Picks at Ellis Park
Sponsored Feature

Strategies for Successful Picks at Ellis Park

Scarlett Johansson slams viral AI deepfake: Calls for urgent action against AI misinformation
Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson slams viral AI deepfake: Calls for urgent action against AI misinformation

More For You

How can you make a garden exactly what you want it to be?

For as long as you do not give up, and you are willing to do whatever it takes to see success in your outdoor space, you will get there

Photo by Lisa Fotios: https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-digging-on-soil-using-garden-shovel-1301856/

How can you make a garden exactly what you want it to be?

Are you tired of looking outside in your garden only to hate what you see? We absolutely do not blame you. It must be hard to constantly have this reminder that your home is just not perfect yet, and that’s why you’ve got to get started on making some changes sooner rather than later.

If you’ve put off making changes to your garden this far because it’s a huge task, you’re never going to want to get started, and that’s the main problem here. So, it’s time to suck it up and jump into fixing the issue because it’s certainly not going to fix itself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India

The Amritsar-Birmingham and Amritsar-London Gatwick routes will each increase from three to four weekly flights, while Ahmedabad-London Gatwick will go from three to five weekly flights.

Air India to increase flights between UK and India from March 30

AIR INDIA will increase flight frequencies on key routes as part of its Northern Summer schedule, effective 30 March 2025.

In the UK, the airline will add three more flights on the Delhi-London Heathrow route, increasing from 21 to 24 weekly flights using a mix of A350-900 and upgraded B787-9 aircraft.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pablo-Escobar-merchandise-Getty

Escobar, killed by security forces in 1993, remains a figure of global interest, with his image appearing on souvenirs like T-shirts, mugs, and keychains. (Photo: Getty Images)

Colombia considers ban on Pablo Escobar merchandise

COLOMBIA’s Congress is considering a bill that would ban the sale of merchandise featuring drug lord Pablo Escobar and other convicted criminals.

The proposed law aims to curb the glorification of Escobar, who was responsible for thousands of deaths during his time leading the Medellín cartel, reported BBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
Diddy sues NBCUniversal for $100M over explosive documentary allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces legal battles as he sues NBCUniversal over a controversial documentary

Getty Images

Diddy sues NBCUniversal for $100M over explosive documentary allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs has taken legal action against NBCUniversal, its streaming platform Peacock, and production company Ample Entertainment, seeking $100 million in damages over the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. The lawsuit, filed in a New York court, claims the documentary falsely portrays him as a criminal, making baseless accusations about his involvement in sex trafficking, abuse, and even murder.

The lawsuit alleges that the documentary advances wild conspiracy theories, linking Combs to the deaths of his former partner Kim Porter, rapper Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, and others. According to Combs' legal team, the film deliberately presents him as a "monster" and compares him to figures like Jeffrey Epstein, despite a lack of credible evidence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kanye West tricked agency to run Super Bowl ad promoting swastika shirt, sparks massive backlash

Kanye West sparks outrage over Super Bowl ad controversy and offensive merchandise promotion

Getty Images

Kanye West tricked agency to run Super Bowl ad promoting swastika shirt, sparks massive backlash

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is once again facing backlash after reportedly deceiving an advertising agency to air a Super Bowl commercial that ultimately promoted antisemitic merchandise.

The 15-second regional ad, which aired in select markets, initially appeared to be a harmless clip of Ye sitting in a dentist’s chair, directing viewers to his Yeezy.com website. However, shortly after the ad aired, the website was altered to display a swastika-emblazoned T-shirt, sparking immediate outrage.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc