Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma shares pictures from festival

  Tuesday, May 16, 2023
In the upcoming months, Vijay will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X and Murder Mubarak opposite Sara Ali Khan.

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Vijay Varma is basking in the success of his latest streaming show Dahaad. On Tuesday, Vijay, who is currently in France for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, penned a note of gratitude.

“Thank You for such a thunderous response for Dahaad… I cannot possibly reply to all who messaged me across several apps.. so here I am to show all my gratitude. I share your love with the cast n crew of Dahaad,” he wrote.

The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Talking about her character in the series, Sonakshi earlier said, “I believe was born to play this role, and it was one of my best experiences. Anjali Bhaati, a character, that has received so much love from viewers and fans, is a problem solver. Her commitment to her duty is unparalleled. She is like women we encounter every day who hold the fort at home and at work.”

“It took me less than an hour to say yes to the script. And today I am so glad for this decision as every character is written with such compassion and authenticity that they resonate with our viewers. The time for powerful characters – strong, bold, and ready to action is now, especially if they are women,” Sonakshi added to express why she nodded for the project without giving it a double thought.

In the upcoming months, Vijay will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X and Murder Mubarak opposite Sara Ali Khan.

