  Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Bollywood News

Cannes 2023: Mrunal oozes glamour in black ensemble

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27.

Mrunal Thakur. (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The curtain is finally lifted over Mrunal Thakur’s dress! The Love Sonia actress is set to walk the red carpet of Cannes 2023. Taking to Instagram, Mrunal shared glimpses of her debut look from the Cannes. The Super 30 star sported a blingy black jacket over a black corset. She accentuated her glamour with the laced black pants. She upped her fashion game with bright eye makeup and danglers.

Mrunal captioned the post, “I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal’s jacket and pants were from the collections of Dhruv Kapoor.

Fans showered love on Mrunal’s post. One wrote, “Glam glam glam.” Another one wrote, “Uff.”

Tickling the fan’s curiosity, the actress took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of some beautiful creations of renowned fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock. She can be seen resting her head on someone’s shoulder and holding Falguni’s arms on Tuesday.

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said, “I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose on such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer.”

Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Manushi Chillar are also making their Cannes debut this year.



