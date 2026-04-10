British Sikh Association seeks permission for Southall war memorial

THE British Sikh Association has applied for planning permission to build a war memorial in Southall, west London, honouring the contribution of Sikh soldiers in both World Wars.

The proposed memorial would stand in Manor House Grounds, a park in the predominantly Punjabi suburb of Southall. It would take the form of a 1.8-metre bronze statue of a Sikh soldier, with an inscription reading: "Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army who fought in the two World Wars."

Lord Rami Ranger, chair of the association, said a sculptor from Rajasthan has been commissioned and fundraising is under way to raise an estimated £100,000 for the project. The application is with Ealing Council and open for public consultation until the end of April, with a decision expected by the end of May.

"We are in the hands of the council and have everything ready to be greenlit once we have the planning permission," said Ranger.

"The vision behind the project is to bring respect for Sikhs in the UK by showcasing how they sacrificed their lives for King and country. They made up just 2 per cent of the population but contributed over 23 per cent of soldiers in both wars and disproportionately stood out with the bravery medals won."

He added: "At a time of war in the world, this will be a monument for future generations to take pride in their heritage and feel inspired to join the armed forces."

Around 83,000 Sikhs are said to have died fighting for the British Empire in the two World Wars. The association also points to the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897, when 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army held an outpost against thousands of Afghan tribesmen.

A site in Southall had previously been approved in principle for a Sikh memorial, but the association chose Manor House Grounds to group it alongside an existing memorial there.

"Southall has a strong Sikh heritage. A sensitively designed memorial contributes positively to inclusive placemaking and strengthens community cohesion," the association's planning application states.

(PTI)