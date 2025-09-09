Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Comment: We must not let anti-immigration anger erase south Asian soldiers who helped save Britain

The armies that fought and won both world wars look more like the Britain of 2025 in their ethnic and faith mix than the Britain of 1945 or 1918

indian-soldiers-ww1-getty
Indian infantrymen on the march in France in October 1914 during World War I. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images
Sunder Katwala
By Sunder KatwalaSep 09, 2025
Sunder Katwala
See Full Bio

This country should never forget what we all owe to those who won the second world war against fascism. So the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day this year have had a special poignancy in bringing to life how the historic events that most of us know from grainy black and white photographs or newsreel footage are still living memories for a dwindling few.

People do sometimes wonder if the meaning of these great historic events will fade in an increasingly diverse Britain. If we knew our history better, we would understand why that should not be the case.

For the armies that fought and won both world wars look more like the Britain of 2025 in their ethnic and faith mix than the Britain of 1945 or 1918. The South Asian soldiers were the largest volunteer army in history, yet ensuring that their enormous contribution is fully recognised in our national story remains an important work in progress.

About half of the public do know that Indian soldiers took part. It is better known among British Asians - with almost 6 out of 10 aware of the contribution. Yet while that means that more than three million British Asians have heard something about this, that suggests too that a couple of million of Asians in Britain today remain unaware of the South Asian contribution to the war effort.

It is less well understood that Hindu, Sikh and Muslim soldiers fought alongside British officers in the largest volunteer army that the world has ever seen. About four in ten report being aware that there were Hindu and Sikh soldiers in the Indian Army - while just under a third are aware of the Muslim contribution. Yet there is an appetite to learn more. Three-quarters of the public believe that learning more about this history could help social cohesion in Britain. It is a view held as strongly by the white British and by British Asians.

So the My Family Legacy project from British Future, the Royal British Legion and Eastern Eye seeks to make a contribution to doing that. It aims to raise awareness of the South Asian contribution in the world wars, among South Asian communities and people from all backgrounds in Britain today. It asks British Asian families to share stories and pictures of ancestors who served, creating an archive for future generations.

When we talk about the Indian Army, we are talking about the army drawn from the India of the 1940s. This was pre-independence India – so it included modern day India and Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The Indian Army grew from 195,000 men in the Autumn of 1939 to over 2 million by the end of the war. A fledgling Indian Air Force went from 285 men to 29,000. This made the Indian army of the Second World War the largest volunteer army in history.

It may sound strange to our modern ears: that Indian soldiers would volunteer for the army of the British imperial power. Yet those who volunteered often saw the German and Japanese regimes as an existential threat as well as believing that India should govern itself after the war. So the Indian Army volunteers outnum­bered – by a 50:1 ratio – the 43,000 rebels who heeded the call to form a rebel army for the Germans and Japanese.

We should not shy away from the complexity and controversies of understanding that we are a post-imperial society. But this country’s role in winning the Second World War should always endure as a source of shared pride.

It matters because we should honour the past properly: we should recognise the service and commemorate the sacrifice of all who contributed, especially when the liberties of all of us today are their legacy.

Yet this matters too because of how it can help us to look forward as well as back and help us to bind together our society today. To have a story of how our past, present and future are linked, is an important part of what it means to be a nation. Understanding the diversity of the war effort is a crucial way to join the dots in the making of modern post-war Britain.

That becomes all the more important in times like these, when a vocal, visible and toxic minority are making their most aggressive attempt for a generation to all into question the equal status and very presence of ethnic minorities in Britain.

Yet the toxic and racist far right fringe have always been deeply ignorant of the history of which they claim to be so proud. What could be more absurd than neo-fascists trying to wrap themselves in the very flag under which we defeated fascism - especially when that victory over fascism was achieved by multi-ethnic and multi-faith armies just as diverse as the modern Britain which honours today the victory which made this democratic and diverse society possible.

So this new effort to help people to find, document and tell their family stories of courage and contribution, service and sacrifice can make a difference. It can help show how our national symbols and traditions of Remembrance can bring today's modern, diverse Britain together ever more powerfully when we commemorate all of those who served.

Inset 1 Sunder

Sunder Katwala is the director of thinktank British Future and the author of the book How to Be a Patriot: The must-read book on British national identity and immigration.

anti-immigrationsouth asian soldiersve dayvj dayworld war iibritish asian

Related News

Trump sees Modi, Putin closer to Xi, but insists US-India ties intact
News

Trump sees Modi, Putin closer to Xi, but insists US-India ties intact

Farage pledges Reform UK election push as Tories, Labour falter
News

Farage pledges Reform UK election push as Tories, Labour falter

Police arrest five after anti-asylum protesters target Heathrow hotel
News

Police arrest five after anti-asylum protesters target Heathrow hotel

Modi says "peace and stability" achieved on China border in Xi meeting
News

Modi says "peace and stability" achieved on China border in Xi meeting

More For You

Nepal protests

Demonstrators weild stones and sticks as they clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Nepal lifts social media ban after 19 killed in protests

Highlights:

  • Nepal lifts ban on Facebook, YouTube and X after deadly protests
  • At least 19 killed and more than 400 injured in clashes with police
  • Amnesty accuses police of using live ammunition, UN demands probe
  • Government orders inquiry, relief for victims’ families, ministers resign

NEPAL lifted its ban on social media platforms on Tuesday, a day after at least 19 people were killed and more than 400 injured during youth-led protests that turned violent in Kathmandu and other cities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shabana Mahmood

The minister, promoted from the Ministry of Justice during prime minister Keir Starmer’s Cabinet reshuffle last Friday, said securing the country’s borders would be her main focus.

Getty Images

Shabana Mahmood warns of visa cuts for countries refusing to take back migrants

Highlights:

  • Mahmood warns countries refusing to take back migrants could face visa suspensions
  • More than 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats over the weekend
  • Mahmood hosted Five Eyes ministers from the US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada in London
  • Home secretary says border security will be her main focus after Cabinet reshuffle

    • NEWLY-APPOINTED home secretary Shabana Mahmood on Monday (September 8) outlined a tougher approach on immigration, warning that countries refusing to take back illegal migrants could face visa suspensions.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    English Channel

    People try to board a migrant dinghy into the English Channel on August 25, 2025 in Gravelines, France. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Government plans to use military sites for migrant housing

    THE UK government said on Sunday it is examining the use of military sites to house migrants, amid growing criticism over the practice of accommodating asylum seekers in hotels.

    "We are looking at the potential use of military and non-military use sites for temporary accommodation for the people who come across on these small boats," defence secretary John Healey told Sky News.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    ​London Underground

    London Underground services will not resume before 8am on Friday September 12. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Tube strike begins as RMT stages five-day walkout over pay

    Highlights:

    • First London Underground strike since March 2023 begins
    • RMT members stage five-day walkout after pay talks collapse
    • Union demands 32-hour week; TfL offers 3.4 per cent rise
    • Elizabeth line and Overground to run but face heavy demand

    THE FIRST London Underground strike since March 2023 has begun, with a five-day walkout over pay and conditions.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Angela-Rayner-Getty

    Rayner, 45, announced she would step down as deputy prime minister, housing minister and deputy leader of the Labour Party. (Photo: Getty Image)

    Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner resigns after admitting tax mistake

    Highlights

    • Rayner steps down after admitting underpaying property tax
    • Resigns as deputy prime minister, housing minister and Labour deputy leader
    • Becomes eighth minister to leave Starmer’s government, and the most senior so far
    • Her departure comes as Labour trails Reform UK in opinion polls

    DEPUTY prime minister Angela Rayner resigned on Friday after admitting she had underpaid property tax on a new home. Her resignation is a fresh setback for prime minister Keir Starmer, who had initially stood by her.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    © Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
    Contact Us