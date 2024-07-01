  • Monday, July 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan drops debut single for charity

Titled “Shoes… More Shoes,” the pop song was inspired by queer icons and Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise.

Nicola Coughlan (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan celebrated Pride Month by releasing her first song and donating the proceeds to LGBTQ+ charities Not a Phase and The Trevor Project.

Titled “Shoes… More Shoes,” the pop song was inspired by queer icons and Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise.

Coughlan teamed up with Ellis Miah to produce the track, after revealing her hidden ambition to release a jokey pop anthem earlier this year.

In an interview with Hits Radio UK in May, Coughlan shared her admiration for the musical careers of her favourite reality TV stars.

“You know, when the Real Housewives release pop songs just exclusively for gay men? That’s like my dream job,” she said.

“‘Cause they don’t even really sing, they just list things. They’re like, ‘Shoes, private yachts, caviar – more shoes.”

After the interview, Miah remixed Couglan’s words above a house instrumental, and posted it on TikTok with the caption “Let’s get Nicola Coughlan her dream job and make her a club icon!”

“Like Lennon & McCartney, Dylan and the other great lyricists I too wrote my first song by improvising some voice notes to Ellis Miah in the 30 minutes I had before getting ready to go to Mighty Hoopla,” Coughlan wrote in an Instagram post announcing the single.

Related Stories

NEWS
‘Scarred but not scared’: Hina Khan shares note amid breast cancer battle
NEWS
Kareena Kapoor’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ sets release date
NEWS
‘DI Ray’: Parminder Nagra says Rachita got closure in reunion with Martyn
NEWS
‘Barzakh’ is downright experimental and I love it: Fawad Khan
NEWS
Sudheer Babu to headline supernatural mystery thriller
NEWS
Virat Kohli’s World Cup win is India’s most-liked Instagram post
NEWS
AR Rahman’s ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ to world premiere at IFFM
NEWS
Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up, stage splits & stage times
NEWS
Big B’s granddaughter launches fellowship to empower women
NEWS
Venice Film Fest to honour Sigourney Weaver
NEWS
Ahead of son’s wedding, Mukesh Ambani to organise mass wedding for underprivileged
NEWS
‘Would like to make a Bollywood movie’: Tom Hopper

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
India's criminal laws
India enacts new criminal laws, ending British-era legislation
Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan drops debut single for charity
‘Scarred but not scared’: Hina Khan shares note amid breast…
Eastern Eye to host election debate featuring senior political leaders
US firm partners with India for human spaceflight programme
Farage: Reform UK doing better than expected