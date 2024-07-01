Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan drops debut single for charity

Nicola Coughlan (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan celebrated Pride Month by releasing her first song and donating the proceeds to LGBTQ+ charities Not a Phase and The Trevor Project.

Titled “Shoes… More Shoes,” the pop song was inspired by queer icons and Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise.

Coughlan teamed up with Ellis Miah to produce the track, after revealing her hidden ambition to release a jokey pop anthem earlier this year.

In an interview with Hits Radio UK in May, Coughlan shared her admiration for the musical careers of her favourite reality TV stars.

“You know, when the Real Housewives release pop songs just exclusively for gay men? That’s like my dream job,” she said.

“‘Cause they don’t even really sing, they just list things. They’re like, ‘Shoes, private yachts, caviar – more shoes.”

After the interview, Miah remixed Couglan’s words above a house instrumental, and posted it on TikTok with the caption “Let’s get Nicola Coughlan her dream job and make her a club icon!”

“Like Lennon & McCartney, Dylan and the other great lyricists I too wrote my first song by improvising some voice notes to Ellis Miah in the 30 minutes I had before getting ready to go to Mighty Hoopla,” Coughlan wrote in an Instagram post announcing the single.