Bridgerton 3 wraps up filming; here’s when it’s expected to release

The team will now take a few more months to finish post-production.

A still from Bridgerton (Photo credit: Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

After two globally successful seasons, Bridgerton is set to return with the much-anticipated season 3 in 2023. And the latest we hear is that the team has already wrapped up filming on Bridgerton 3, which will focus on the friends-to-lovers storyline between Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.

Yes, you read that absolutely right! Filming is over for Bridgerton 3 and the team will now take a few more months to finish post-production.

A fan page shared an Instagram story from a member of the crew, who posted a sign which read: “Congratulations on finishing season 3! On behalf of Netflix Studios UK Studio Management and Services Team, thank you for joining us and being part of an amazing crew.”

Additionally, Coughlan and Newton have also given yet another glimpse into their IRL friendship via a joint Instagram post. In the picture shared to both of their Instagram accounts, the pair appeared to be at some kind of event or party together, as they posed for the snap. Coughlan captioned her Instagram post with the simple yet effective: “Insert caption here.” Newton, on the other hand, just gave us a couple of winking cheeky emojis. And of course, the comments sections of both posts have been flooded with love and excitement for Polin.

One comment read, “Polin Forever!” with another reading, “Polin is Coming. We are so excited for Polin.”

Some fans have even speculated that the photo may be from the wrap party of Bridgerton 3.

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Bridgerton 3. However, it is expected the series will return to our television screens by the end of 2023.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!