Boxing legend Mike Tyson joins the cast of Karan Johar’s upcoming production Liger

Mike Tyson (Photo credit: JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Leading Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to feature in one of his forthcoming production ventures Liger. The film stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles.

“The film that narrates the story of a mixed martial arts person will feature ‘Iron Mike’ in a significant and mighty role,” said a statement by the film’s unit.

#NamasteTyson started trending on Twitter as soon as Karan Johar tweeted to make the announcement that the former professional boxer will be seen in the film. Welcoming the boxing legend, Johar tweeted, “For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the LIGER team!”

The filmmaker also released a black and white clip to introduce Tyson, saying, “We are proud to announce, for the first time on Indian screens. The man who created history. Unbeatable icon, one and only legend, the great Mike Tyson, is on board for our prestigious project.”

Deverakonda also took to his Twitter handle to share the clip. “We promised you madness! We are just getting started… For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle – #LIGER. The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing. The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON,” he wrote.

Liger is a bilingual film simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda will make his Bollywood debut with the film while Ananya Panday sets her foot in Telugu cinema with the same. Successful Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is directing. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Charmme Kaur.

Liger, which recently resumed production after the second wave of the pandemic, is currently being shot in Goa. The film is scheduled to have a pan-India theatrical release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.