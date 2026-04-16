Bollywood’s ‘girl dad’ era is rewriting masculinity through fatherhood

Highlights

A new wave of Bollywood fathers is embracing visible, affectionate parenting

Social media has turned private family moments into public image shifts

Actors known for screen masculinity are leaning into emotional openness

Daughters are becoming central to how these stars are seen off screen

The shift reflects a broader change in celebrity culture and audience expectations

When masculinity turns inward

A growing number of Bollywood actors are quietly rewriting their public image, not through films but through fatherhood. The idea of the distant, guarded star is giving way to something more personal, shaped by candid moments with their daughters.

Sidharth Malhotra recently joined that space, sharing a light-hearted post that leaned into what social media now calls “girl dad” energy. It was less about announcement and more about tone, signalling a softer, more intimate public persona.

Social media as the new stage

For actors like Kunal Kemmu, these moments have become part of a consistent narrative. Photos with his daughter, often playful and unguarded, offer a contrast to the controlled imagery of film promotions.

In the absence of a personal social media presence, Ranbir Kapoor appears in glimpses shared by Alia Bhatt, where family life quietly reshapes his public image. These fragments, though infrequent, carry weight precisely because they feel unfiltered.

A new phase for familiar faces

For some, this shift marks a new chapter. Ali Fazal, a recent father to a baby girl, has shared moments that lean into the early joys of parenthood.

Others, like Shahid Kapoor, reflect a longer journey. His daughter is older now, yet the dynamic continues to inform how he is seen beyond the screen, adding layers to a career that has evolved over time.

Legacy, lineage and public affection

In Bollywood, family has always shaped legacy. For Abhishek Bachchan, moments with his daughter Aaradhya have long been part of his public narrative, blending personal life with a wider cinematic lineage.

Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan represent a bond that extends into the professional sphere. Their upcoming film King brings that relationship onto the screen, turning a personal connection into a shared creative space.

Beyond the trend

What might appear as a passing social media trend reflects a deeper shift. These actors are not just sharing moments. They are allowing vulnerability to become part of their public identity.

In doing so, they are reshaping what stardom looks like today, where affection, openness and family ties carry as much cultural weight as the roles they play on screen.