Bollywood actors and their interesting Twitter bios

Twitter is surely one of the most loved social media platforms. Many Bollywood celebs are super active on the micro-blogging site and connect with their fans on a regular basis.

Well, Twitter has a very interesting section called Twitter bios, where users can give others a short intro about who they are, and many Bollywood actors have shown a lot of creativity in their Twitter bios.

So, today let’s look at the list of actors who have an interesting Twitter bio…

Anushka Sharma

We all know that on Twitter celebs get trolled a lot. So, Anushka Sharma has made it clear in her Twitter bio that if someone is spreading hatred that person will be blocked. The actress’ Twitter bio reads, “illegitimi non carborundum . Anyone spreading hatred will be blocked .” By the way, ‘illegitimi non carborundum’ is a mock-Latin aphorism, often translated as ‘Don’t let the bast*rds grind you down’. (Thank you Wikipedia)

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan’s Twitter bio is not just interesting but very inspiring. It proves that life is actually a mission. The actor’s Twitter bio reads, “Man on mission- to live the best life possible come what may.”

Priyanka Chopra

Well, Priyanka Chopra is one actress whose Twitter bio perfectly describes her life. The actress has only written two words, “Dreamer.. Achiever..”, and we all know that Priyanka achieves what she dreams.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor’s Twitter bio will surely impress his family, friends, and fans. The actor’s bio on Twitter reads, “Son, Brother, Friend & Actor (All 4 work in progress).”

Rajkummar Rao

Last but not the least, we have Rajkummar Rao on the list. The actor’s bio is quite philosophical and filmy, and we love it. It reads, “Exploring myself in this beautiful film called life.”