Bollywood celebs wish their fans Eid Mubarak

Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook are social media platforms through which Bollywood celebs connect with their fans. It has become a trend that through social media, B-Town celebs wish their fans on the festivals. Today, as the world is celebrating the festival of Eid, many Bollywood celebs took to their social media to wish their fans, Eid Mubarak.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Eid Mubarak Folded hands Wishing everyone peace, prosperity, good health & safety. #StayHomeStaySafe.”

Sonakshi Sinha posted on Instagram, “Eid Mubarak! The world needs love and compassion more than ever now… pray for all those who need it! Dua mein yaad rakhna ❤️”

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote on Twitter, “Wishing everyone a happy, peaceful and joyous #Eid. Stay home, stay safe.”

Bhumi Pednekar tweeted, “May we recieve joy, happiness, peace and prosperity this Eid. #EidMubarak everyone. Stay home and stay safe!”

Emraan Hashmi tweeted, “Eid Mubarak everyone . May god fill this year with light and dispel the darkness before we know it.Stay safe everyone. 🙏🏻 #eidmubarak2020.”

Madhuri Dixit wrote on Twitter, “Eid Mubarak to everyone who celebrates. May the Candle of hope, health, peace, prosperity and happiness shine the brightest in your lives. Stay safe and healthy..”

Sidharth Malhotra posted, “#EidMubarak everyone! May this day bring love and peace to all. Celebrate with your loved ones indoors & stay safe. Big Love!”

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak🌙💫✨🤲🏻 #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on May 24, 2020 at 8:55am PDT