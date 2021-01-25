Bollywood celebs wish the newlywed couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

By Murtuza Iqbal







Varun Dhawan tied the knot with Natasha Dalal yesterday. The actor took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from his wedding.

He captioned the pictures as, “Life long love just became official ❤️Life long love just became official ❤️”





Soon on social media, many Bollywood celebs started wishing the newlywed couple.

Karan Johar posted on Instagram, “I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be …sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent…. that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment… my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life… congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ….love you ❤️❤️❤️”





Parineeti Chopra tweeted, “Congrats VD and Natasha!! 💕 Sooo happy for the both of you 💕💕 @Varun_dvn #NatashaDalal.”

Deepika Padukone commented on Varun’s pictures, “Congratulations you two! Wishing you both a lifetime of love & companionship!❤️ @varundvn @natashadalal88 @ranveersingh.”

Anushka Sharma commented, “Congratulations VD and Natasha .. wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness.”

