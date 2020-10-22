Trending Now

Bobby Deol on his character in Aashram – Chapter 2: Watch Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala bend every rule to suit himself


Bobby Deol (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Bobby Deol (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Murtuza Iqbal



Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram starring Bobby Deol in the lead role released a few months ago on MX Player and it has received a good response. Now, chapter 2 of the series will start streaming on the OTT platform from next month and today, the makers have released a motion poster of Deol’s character.

The actor took to Instagram to share the motion poster with his fans. He posted, “Kya #Aashram ke dusre adhyay mein bajega Baba ka jaykaara? Jaaniye November 11, 2020 ko, # AashramChapter2 ;@mxplayer! par # Japnaam🙏 @prakashjproductions @aaditipohankar @iamroysanyal @darshankumaar @goenkaanupriya @adhyayansuman @tridhac @vikramkochhar @tushar.pandey @sachinshroff1 @anurittakjha @rajeevsiddhartha @parinitaaseth @tanmaay @preetithemountaingirl #JahangirKhan @kanuu7 @navdeeptomargujjar_”

While talking about his character in Aashram – Chapter 2, the actor said, “I can’t thank the audience enough for making the first edition of this series such a huge success. In the next chapter, watch Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala bend every rule to suit himself, showcasing a side that no could have even dreamt of.”

Bobby’s performance as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala was appreciated by one and all.



While talking about doing a character like Kashipur Waale Baba, Bobby had told us, “I believe that I am starting from scratch because the new generation hasn’t seen so much of my work, and this makes it even better for me as consciously I am trying to do different characters. It is a deliberate attempt from my side that when I listen to scripts, I look for characters that are different from my image and personality. Obviously, it’s challenging because you are going outside your comfort zone. Every actor has a comfort zone. When someone works in the industry they would think that with Bobby Deol we can only make a certain kind of film, so as an actor you also start feeling that I should keep on doing such roles.”







Most Popular

Bangladesh cricketers to return to scene of New Zealand mosque attacks

Pakistan's Imran Khan condemns 'Islamophobic' Charlie Hebdo cartoons

Church of England apologises over 'deeply shaming' child abuse inquiry report

Azeem Rafiq to appear in a ‘racial diversity’ documentary series

Ali Fazal to headline Hollywood adaptation of Codename Johnny Walker