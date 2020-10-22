Bobby Deol on his character in Aashram – Chapter 2: Watch Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala bend every rule to suit himself

Murtuza Iqbal







Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram starring Bobby Deol in the lead role released a few months ago on MX Player and it has received a good response. Now, chapter 2 of the series will start streaming on the OTT platform from next month and today, the makers have released a motion poster of Deol’s character.

The actor took to Instagram to share the motion poster with his fans. He posted, “Kya #Aashram ke dusre adhyay mein bajega Baba ka jaykaara? Jaaniye November 11, 2020 ko, # AashramChapter2 ;@mxplayer! par # Japnaam🙏 @prakashjproductions @aaditipohankar @iamroysanyal @darshankumaar @goenkaanupriya @adhyayansuman @tridhac @vikramkochhar @tushar.pandey @sachinshroff1 @anurittakjha @rajeevsiddhartha @parinitaaseth @tanmaay @preetithemountaingirl #JahangirKhan @kanuu7 @navdeeptomargujjar_”

While talking about his character in Aashram – Chapter 2, the actor said, “I can’t thank the audience enough for making the first edition of this series such a huge success. In the next chapter, watch Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala bend every rule to suit himself, showcasing a side that no could have even dreamt of.”

Bobby’s performance as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala was appreciated by one and all.







While talking about doing a character like Kashipur Waale Baba, Bobby had told us, “I believe that I am starting from scratch because the new generation hasn’t seen so much of my work, and this makes it even better for me as consciously I am trying to do different characters. It is a deliberate attempt from my side that when I listen to scripts, I look for characters that are different from my image and personality. Obviously, it’s challenging because you are going outside your comfort zone. Every actor has a comfort zone. When someone works in the industry they would think that with Bobby Deol we can only make a certain kind of film, so as an actor you also start feeling that I should keep on doing such roles.”





