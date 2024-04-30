‘Blade Runner 2039’ creators name Freida Pinto as ideal casting for a TV adaptation

Freida Pinto (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Freida Pinto, who shot to global fame with Slumdog Millionaire, could be an ideal fit to play Ash, the protagonist of the popular comic book Blade Runner 2039 and its two predecessor series, were they ever to be adapted for film or television, one of the creators said.

While writer Mike Johnson suggested an unknown actress might be best for the role, artist Andres Guinaldo offered Pinto as an ideal candidate.

Guinaldo elaborated that neither he nor Johnson ever had a specific actress in mind while envisioning Ash in their comics, but if he had to name someone, the star of Slumdog Millionaire sprang to mind.

“For her Hindi origin, she could be the protagonist of Slumdog Millionaire, Freida Pinto,” Guinaldo said. “I think she fits Ash’s physique and personality.”

“More than just a love interest or a damsel, (Frieda Pinto as Slumdog Millionaire‘s) Latika showcased the resilience necessary to survive a cutthroat lifestyle. Ash is highlighted to have a similar resilience throughout Blade Runner 2039, which alone should be able to qualify Pinto as a strong candidate for the part,” he added.

2024 looks to be a big year for Pinto with a slew of projects potentially coming to fruition, including roles in Season 2 of Apple TV+ show Surface and a film adaptation of Onjali Q. Rauf’s The Boy at the Back of the Class.

As a producer, she has four projects near the finishing line, including a Deepa Mehta film.