Website Logo
  • Friday, April 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Freida Pinto: ‘None of us really thought Slumdog Millionaire was going to be as big as it was’

On the work front, Pinto is currently filming her next My Mother’s Wedding.

Freida Pinto (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Room to Read)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Freida Pinto, who shot to global fame after the worldwide success of her 2008 Oscar-winning British drama film Slumdog Millionaire, said in a recent interview that nobody working on the film had thought it would go on to become such a success.

“None of us really thought the film was going to be as big as it was. In fact, even after the film was completed, there was a chance that it would never see the light of day in a movie theater. We had a lot of fun, but not a lot of expectations,” Pinto said during the interview.

Helmed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire narrates the story of 18-year-old Jamal Malik from the Juhu slums of Mumbai. The film was nominated for ten Academy Awards in 2009 and won eight—the most for any 2008 film—including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It also won seven BAFTA Awards including Best Film, five Critics’ Choice Awards, and four Golden Globes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto)

The actress also revealed that “Jai Ho” was not the song that they danced to during the filming. “One thing people may not know is that the last song that we danced to, “Jai Ho,” which is so popular today, was not the song that we danced to in the first place. It was another Hindi film song that we danced to. Of course, when Dev and I heard it for the first time at the film festival, it was shocking and strange. Then we looked around at the crowd and everyone was grooving. So, credit goes to A.R. Rahman for putting a beat there that really got the whole world moving,” she said.

On the work front, Freida Pinto is currently filming her next My Mother’s Wedding.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INTERVIEWS
Namashi Chakraborty Interview: ‘If I’m a good actor, I’ll compete with every good actor’
NEWS
Film stars come out in support of protesting wrestlers
Entertainment
‘Won my dignity, confidence back’: Sooraj Pancholi after acquittal in Jiah Khan’s case
Entertainment
Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do, Brahmastra bag top honours at Filmfare Awards 2023
Entertainment
Jiah Khan: Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted
TELEVISION
First glimpses of Prince William and Kate Middleton from The Crown revealed
Entertainment
Who won at Filmfare Awards 2023? Here’s complete winners’ list
FASHION
Ranveer Singh spotted in New York ahead of Tiffany & Co. event
Hollywood News
Freddie Mercury’s ‘shortest, tightest’ hotpants worn at 1980 Birmingham gig sell for £18k
Hollywood News
Meera Syal to be presented with BAFTA Fellowship
Hollywood News
‘Cool scar and good story to tell,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she reveals…
Entertainment
Karan Johar becomes Bollywood hate figure
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW