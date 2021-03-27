Birthday Special: Top 5 performances of Ram Charan

By Murtuza Iqbal







Ram Charan is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. He started his career in 2007 and in these 14 years, he has been a part of many successful films and has proved his mettle as an actor.

Today, Ram Charan celebrates his 36th birthday, so let’s look at the list of top five performances of the actor…

Magadheera







Ram Charan started his career with the 2007 release Chirutha. But, the turning point for him was the 2009 release Magadheera. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Magadheera was a blockbuster at the box office, and Ram Charan impressed one and all with his performance in it. He won multiple awards for his performance in the film including the Filmfare Best Actor Award (South).

Orange







In 2010, Ram Charan featured in a movie titled Orange. The film revolved around a guy who doesn’t believe in true love and commitment. While the film didn’t do great business at the box office, Charan’s performance was appreciated by everyone.

Yevadu







Yevadu is undoubtedly one of the most famous films Ram Charan has been a part of. The film had everything that a moviegoer wants and Ram Charan’s performance in it was surely one of the highlights of the movie.

Dhruva

The 2016 release Dhruva has to be on the list. In the movie, Ram Charan played the role of an IPS officer and he nailed it. The actor’s physical transformation for the movie was also the talk of the town.

Rangasthalam

Last, on the list, we have the 2018 release Rangasthalam. In the movie, Ram Charan played the role of Chittibabu, a partially deaf man, and his performance in the film was praised by one and all. He also won a couple of awards for his performance in the movie.





