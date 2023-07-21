Website Logo
Birthday special: Timeless melodies of singer Armaan Malik

As the singer turns 28 on July 22, here are some of his songs that strike a romantic chord in all of us.

Armaan Malik (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Armaan Malik’s soothing voice has won the hearts of many, making him a favourite when it comes to romantic melodies. His music transcends borders, and he has an incredible ability to connect with listeners through his soulful and expressive voice. As the singer turns 28 on July 22, here are some of his songs that strike a romantic chord in all of us.

Bol Do Na Zara

“Bol Do Na Zara” is a song that reflects love and longing, with Armaan’s vocals adding depth to the composition. His rendition of this romantic ballad from the movie Azhar (2016) is soothing and emotional, making it a favourite among music enthusiasts.

Sab Tera

Armaan’s voice adds magic to “Sab Tera”, making it a favourite among music lovers. Featured in the movie Baaghi (2016), this romantic number beautifully captures the essence of love, and his expressive singing added a melodious touch to the heartfelt lyrics.

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon

“Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon” is a beautiful song that captures the essence of love and highlights Armaan’s vocal prowess and his ability to convey emotions through his singing.

Tumhe Apna Banane Ka

“Tumhe Apna Banane Ka” is a romantic song and Armaan brings out the romance and tenderness in this song, making it a delightful listen. His rendition of this soulful song strikes a perfect balance between emotions and melody.

Eastern Eye

