Biopic on India’s first Chief Election Commissioner announced

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films said they are honoured to bring to life the incredible story of Sen, “one of our national heroes”.

Sukumar Sen, India’s first Chief Election Commissioner (Photo credit: Google Image)

By: Mohnish Singh

Production banner Roy Kapur Films along with Trickitainment Media on Monday said they have acquired the rights to produce a biopic on the life of Sukumar Sen, India’s first Chief Election Commissioner.

The announcement comes a day before the vote counting of the 18th general election on Tuesday.

A mathematician-turned-civil servant, Sen oversaw the 1952 Indian general election, which was the first election in the history of independent India.

“From the very system of identifying political parties by different symbols and colours in order to combat illiteracy to coming up with the idea of indelible ink on fingernails to avoid voter impersonation…so many of his innovations are in place even today!

“His contribution to laying the architecture for our democratic process deserves to be celebrated and we look forward to bringing audiences in India and around the world this thrilling story of our very first election and the amazing man behind it,” Roy Kapur said in a statement.

Romanchak Arora from Trickitainment Media said Sen’s story is filled with monumental and dramatic moments that will resonate with all Indian citizens who exercise the right to vote.

“Told after 73 years, it is a must-see for all generations across the nation,” Arora said.

Sen’s grandson Sanjiv Sen said the credit for laying the bedrock for a vibrant electoral process must go to his grandfather.

“I wish the producers all the success to portray the untold story of an unsung hero of this great nation,” he said.

“I congratulate the producers and wish them all success in their endeavour,” added Sen’s second grandson Debdatta Sen.

